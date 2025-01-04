Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Golden Knights – 1/4/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (14-20-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (26-9-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Tage Thompson
Jack Quinn — Jiri Kulich — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — JJ Peterka
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Sabres will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights, who held an optional morning skate Saturday, will use the lines that finished a 5-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday; Pearson moves to the top line, Dorofevev to the second and Olofsson to the third.

