New York Sirens Take Down Minnesota Frost 5-0

The Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens faced each other for the third time this season and second in St. Paul, Minnesota, on a bitterly cold Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4. Their first meeting was the Frost’s home opener that went in favor of the Sirens, 4-3 in overtime while their most recent meeting in New York went the Frost’s direction 4-3 in a shootout.

The Frost had Taylor Heise back from illness but were still without Sophie Jaques and Dominique Petrie. They have now added Grace Zumwinkle and Britta Curl-Salemme to the list of people not playing. Zumwinkle was injured in their previous game against the Boston Fleet on Thursday, Jan. 2, while Curl-Salemme was suspended for one game due to actions in that same game against the Fleet.

The Sirens had Ella Shelton back in the lineup against the Frost for her first game back after being on long-term injured reserve for an injury she sustained back in their first game against the Frost on Dec. 1. The goaltending matchup was between Lucy Morgan for the Frost as Nicole Hensley was injured in warm-ups and Corinne Schroeder for the Sirens. The Sirens took control in the first and never looked back as they took the 5-0 win.

Game Recap

It didn’t take long for the scoring to start as the Sirens’ Jessie Eldridge scored off a deflection just over a minute into the game to give her team an early 1-0 lead. The rest of the period went by without scoring, but both sides had some big chances.

The second period looked like it would go Frost’s direction until Sarah Fillier for the Sirens scored a power-play goal. Alex Carpenter and Eldridge assisted to make it 2-0. The Frost had some chances the other way but couldn’t convert. The Sirens’ Carpenter wasn’t done recording points as she tallied the Sirens’ second power-play goal to put her team up 3-0. Abby Roque and Micah Zandee-Hart assisted her, and they took that lead to the third.

Alex Carpenter and Jessie Eldridge of PWHL New York celebrate a goal (Photo by: Alex D’Addese/PWHL)

The third period continued to go against the Frost as Chloe Aurard scored early to make it 4-0 and tried to squash any hope the Frost had. The score remained the same until the end of the period when Roque added a goal to make it 5-0.

The Frost will have some time to rest and recover as they have the next few days off before hosting the Boston Fleet for the second time this month on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The Sirens will head back home for a three-game homestand with their first opponent being the Ottawa Charge on Tuesday, Jan. 7.