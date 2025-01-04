Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kraken – 1/4/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (23-12-3) at KRAKEN (17-19-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen — Mattias Janmark — Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Daccord was on the ice for the skate and is “progressing,” according to Seattle coach Dan Bylsma, but the goalie is not expected to dress.

