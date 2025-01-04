Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kraken – 1/4/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (23-12-3) at KRAKEN (17-19-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen — Mattias Janmark — Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-2 Victory Over Ducks
- Oilers Need to Re-Sign Connor Brown Now, Not Later
- Draisaitl’s Late Goal Secures Oilers’ 3-2 Win Over Ducks
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Daccord was on the ice for the skate and is “progressing,” according to Seattle coach Dan Bylsma, but the goalie is not expected to dress.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Western Conference Centre Trade Targets for the Maple Leafs
- Kraken’s Brandon Montour Records 200th NHL Assist
- 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Canucks