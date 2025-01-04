Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Sharks – 1/4/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (24-14-3) at SHARKS (12-23-6)
4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SN
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Markstrom was the first goalie off the ice during Devils practice on Friday.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Klim Kostin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Luke Kunin — Nikolai Kovalenko
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)
Status report
Eklund (upper body) could return to the Sharks lineup after missing the past four games. He was a full participant during Sharks practice on Friday. … Granlund, Wennberg, and Ceci didn’t practice on Friday but should be available to play, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. … Sturm (lower body) is a game-time decision.
