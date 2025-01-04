Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Sharks – 1/4/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (24-14-3) at SHARKS (12-23-6)

4 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA, SN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Markstrom was the first goalie off the ice during Devils practice on Friday.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Klim Kostin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Luke Kunin — Nikolai Kovalenko

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)

Status report

Eklund (upper body) could return to the Sharks lineup after missing the past four games. He was a full participant during Sharks practice on Friday. … Granlund, Wennberg, and Ceci didn’t practice on Friday but should be available to play, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky. … Sturm (lower body) is a game-time decision.

