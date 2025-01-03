Sharks Beat Lightning 2-1 Behind Askarov’s Big Saves

Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves and stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period as the San Jose Sharks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With approximately 11 minutes remaining in the game, Victor Hedman was hit on the side of the head with a puck and exited to the locker room; he did not return for the rest of the contest, although some of his teammates said he was doing fine.

Game Recap

Much of the first period consisted of the teams feeling each other out, with neither gaining a major shot advantage. The Lightning eventually got two great opportunities, the first thanks to a mistake playing the puck by Askarov and the second when the Sharks made a poor change leading to a Tampa breakaway. San Jose’s defense recovered on the former, and Askarov made a good save to stop the latter, keeping the game scoreless.

Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Keith Gillett/IconSportswire)

The final great scoring chance of the period resulted in a goal for the Sharks when Tyler Toffoli made some excellent stickhandling moves to work into the middle of the offensive zone before giving San Jose a 1-0 advantage. Marc-Edouard Vlasic recorded the primary assist in his first game of the season, having missed the first 40 with an upper-body injury.

The second period was much more physical, with multiple scraps and penalties for both teams. However, the Sharks controlled much of the period’s action, outshooting the Lightning 12-6. They expanded their lead off a Lightning turnover, as Mario Ferraro led a counterattack up the ice and stuck with the play to fire home a goal. Tampa got one back about five minutes later after Anthony Cirelli tipped an Erik Cernak shot past Askarov and into the net.

Related: Yaroslav Askarov on Path to Becoming Elite Goaltender With Sharks

In the third period, the Lightning turned up the desperation looking for a tying goal. Nick Paul had their best chance of the period, with a point-blank look in front of the net, but Askarov made a sprawling save to keep the Sharks ahead. Barclay Goodrow and Luke Kunin had open shot opportunities for San Jose, but Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made the necessary saves. Goodrow’s attempt came immediately after the puck struck Hedman in the head.

Vasilevskiy headed to the bench for an extra attacker with just under two minutes remaining, and the Lightning managed a few shots in this time, but Goodrow and Macklin Celebrini led the defensive effort to shut down any hopes for a comeback.

Both teams next play on Saturday (Jan. 4). The Sharks have an afternoon contest at home against the New Jersey Devils while the Lightning face the Los Angeles Kings that evening.

Other Notes