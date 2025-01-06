John Gibson Picks Up 200th Win in Ducks’ Takedown of Lightning

The Anaheim Ducks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on home ice, 4-1. The Ducks have now won four of their last five. This is highlighted by longtime Ducks goalie John Gibson picking up his 200th career win. He joined legendary Mighty Ducks goalie Jean-Sebastien Giguere as the second goalie in franchise history to reach the milestone.

With their victory tonight, John Gibson becomes the second goaltender in @AnaheimDucks history to record 200 career wins! 👏



Congrats, Gibby! pic.twitter.com/qYDwjagsgF — NHL (@NHL) January 6, 2025

Meanwhile, the Lightning have now lost four straight and went winless on their three-game West Coast road trip.

Three Ducks players had multi-point nights, led by Frank Vatrano with two goals and an assist for three points. This three-point night happens to come shortly after he signed a three-year contract extension with the Ducks.

Ducks Go Up Early and Never Look Back

Anaheim opened the scoring on a snapshot by Troy Terry (14) and Vatrano (10) tacked on a goal to wrap up scoring for the first period.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel scored the lone goal of the second period on the power play. It was the first power-play goal by the Lightning in three games. They were 0-for-7 in those three games.

Related: Ducks Prospect Sennecke Awarded OHL’s Player of the Month for December

In the final minutes of the third period, the Ducks pulled further ahead and put the game to bed. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe (8) nailed a wrist shot to the back of the net to make it 3-1. Former Lightning forward Alex Killorn picked up a primary assist on this goal. Vatrano (11) picked up his second goal on an empty-netter to seal it.

Gibson saved 36 of 37 shots (.971) in the milestone-earning effort. On the flip side, Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson saved 22 of 25. The Ducks continue their homestand when they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The Lightning head back home to Tampa and will begin their next homestand when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. That will also have a 7 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday.

Three Stars of the Game: