Canadiens May Be the Trade Deadline Wild Card

The Montreal Canadiens are entering a delicate time in the rebuild, where general manager (GM) Kent Hughes could become a buyer and a seller by the March 7 deadline. Hughes spoke to the media for his midseason press availability at the Canadiens’ practice facility stating “We’re happy that we’re playing much better than at the start of the season, but we’ve played 40 games and we’re one game above .500, so I don’t want to celebrate. We haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

No one expected Montreal to make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, but the GM and the club’s fans at least hoped that they would be more competitive, especially after the addition of Patrik Laine this past offseason. However, his injury during the preseason, along with some fragile confidence for the club, meant that they got off to a rough start and found themselves at the bottom of the Atlantic Division for the first 25 games. Yet, since Laine’s return, the Canadiens are 11-5-0 for 22 points, which puts them fifth overall in the NHL over that time. This has helped to place Montreal into a legitimate race for the final wild card position. This forces Hughes to make difficult decisions, does he trade away his unrestricted free agents (UFA), hold onto them, or even become a buyer at the trade deadline?

Career Season Meets Bank Account

One of the most pivotal decisions revolves around what to do with centerman Jake Evans who is having a career season, conveniently for him, in a contract season. Evans plays a key role for Montreal, who lack depth at center and even though his contract expires at the end of the season, even if he isn’t re-signed, he could be kept as an own rental, which Hughes hasn’t ruled out as he said that “we want to see how things shake up before the NHL trade deadline and make a decision from there.”

Jake Evans, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, the GM’s goal is to make Montreal a competitive team for the long term, and Evans could fit into that plan. But his 10 goals and 23 points so far this season have him on pace for career highs in every offensive category. That makes fans wonder what it will cost above his current $1.7 million salary cap hit to retain him long-term. One source out of the Eastern Conference spoke exclusively to RG. “Before the season started, a $3 million deal for 3 to 4 years was attainable, but now? I don’t know. From what I’ve been hearing, Jake Evans is playing himself out of Montreal.” The long-term strategy for Hughes is to avoid overspending on non-core assets, especially to remain flexible with spending on the core. Even if the cap is set to reach $100 million in the next two seasons, if the cost to retain him is to pay him $4 million per season long-term, that is far too expensive for someone who is in the bottom six, especially if his trade value could fetch Hughes another first-round draft pick.

Canadiens Shopping the Buyers’ Market

During his press conference, Hughes confirmed that his desire to be “in the mix” is to provide the players with an opportunity to grow while learning what it takes to win down the stretch by playing in meaningful games. While the team is winning right now, that doesn’t mean that will continue. So, a choice will need to be made as to whether they are ready to expedite this stage of the rebuild. That means that even if Evans remains in Montreal, there is still a need to improve, especially if they want to move on from being “in the mix” to taking a step forward and taking ownership of the final playoff position. TSN’s Darren Dreger brought up the names of several centers on Insider Trading. Names like Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Dylan Cozens, and Ryan Strome. All should interest Hughes, but the big names have big price tags.

Cozens, a 6-foot-3 center, has the size, explosive skating and mature two-way play that Montreal would be looking for in a top-six center who is just one season removed from scoring 31 goals. The 23-year-old fits the age of the Canadiens’ current core and is under contract at $7.1 million until the summer of 2030. However, if the Buffalo Sabres were to make a deal, they would seek one that fetches a good young player in return, similar to last season’s swap that brought Bowen Byram to Buffalo from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for center Casey Mittelstadt. So even if Kirby Dach is acceptable to them, it would likely take several other assets to make it happen.

A more likely scenario has Hughes going for a center with less name recognition, Ryan Strome. The 31-year-old Anaheim Ducks center is second on the team with 23 points in 40 games. The former New York Rangers skater, who was acquired for them in 2018 by then-GM Jeff Gorton, is earning $5 million until the summer of 2027, and the short time Hughes would need to commit to him would at worst be a way of buying time for young prospects like Michael Hage and Owen Beck to develop. Better yet, it wouldn’t take as hefty a price either as the Canadiens have a deep pool of prospects that are unlikely to ever crack a lineup in Montreal, as well as a vault load of draft picks to choose from. Even if only acquired to remain for a short time, his ability to play at pace, provide some two-way ability and generate offence could help a team in the mix add the depth to take a step forward to a playoff position.

Ryan Strome, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Can Montreal stay in the mix? It is very likely in the Eastern Conference as several teams are struggling at the moment. If that trend continues, the Canadiens won’t need elite levels of play or blockbuster deals to keep pace; they can play at their own pace. However, remaining in the mix and taking the final playoff position are two different things. One thing is for certain, the players are forcing Hughes to make difficult choices on who stays, who should be added, and if that should happen at the deadline. Montreal will become buyers, but only for players that help progress Hughes’ long-term plan.