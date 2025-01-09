Spitfires Acquire Veteran McNamara From Frontenacs

The Windsor Spitfires are slowly checking off the boxes before the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) trade deadline. On Wednesday afternoon, they made a move with the Kingston Frontenacs to bring in a former first rounder.

Coming into this season’s trade deadline, which is Fri., Jan. 10 at noon, Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler had a few areas he could clean up on the roster. In our deadline preview, we mentioned they could use a veteran crease-clearing defenceman, a 19-year-old (2005-born) forward to help next season, and maybe a younger player to help the 2023 Draft class (2007-born). That list is slowly getting marked up as the club swung a deal to get their own ball rolling. Let’s take a look.

Spitfires Bring In McNamara From Frontenacs

On Wednesday, the Spitfires made their first move of the deadline season. They acquired 19-year-old forward Luke McNamara from the Frontenacs in return for the Niagara IceDogs’ fifth-round pick in 2025.

Luke McNamara of the Kingston Frontenacs. (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

It may seem like a small deal on paper but this has impressive potential for Bowler. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound McNamara was the Saginaw Spirit’s first-round pick in 2021 and had 15 goals and 54 points in 141 games with them. He was traded to the Frontenacs in November 2023 for a pair of third-round picks along with a fourth-round pick. There, he had 47 points in 85 games. In a statement, Bowler said it’s a good chance to see if they can tap into his potential.

“Luke is an excellent skater with a big frame,” Bowler said. “We are really hoping to unleash his potential here in Windsor.”

Being a former first-round pick comes with expectations of elite play. While McNamara hasn’t quite reached that yet, he told the Windsor Star that this is a good opportunity for him to really find his game.

“I’m a guy that’s a big body, big and strong, can played a hard-nosed game, but with a lot of offensive ability,” he said. “Personally, for me, my whole career I’ve been playing third line-ish and hopefully, at some point, I earn my shot. I know I have that (offence) in me” (from ‘Spitfires acquire former first-round pick McNamara in deal with Frontenacs’, Windsor Star – 1/8/25).

Giving up just a fifth-round pick might become a bargain for Bowler. The deal comes less than 24 hours after the Brampton Steelheads sent seven picks to the Owen Sound Attack for 20-year-old defenceman Konnor Smith, plus the Frontenacs sending 16 picks and two younger players to the Spirit for three veterans.

Outwater Injury Creates Necessity

When the Spitfires went all-in between 2021-23, it put a dent into their talent from the 2021 OHL Draft (2005-born). Forwards Ethan Miedema and Chris O’Flaherty, plus defenceman Bronson Ride, were all shipped out. While they still have forwards Ethan Martin and defenceman Tanner Winegard from the draft, Bowler has since gone out and got forward Owen Outwater (trade with Frontenacs), defenceman Josef Eichler (2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft), plus goaltender Joey Costanzo (trade with IceDogs), to build that age group again. This season, Bowler has wanted to boost the group in preparation for next season. Unfortunately, the need grew significantly in December.

At home on Thurs., Dec. 12, Outwater suffered a shoulder injury. It was similar to an injury that happened during a road game against the Erie Otters last season, which required surgery. This season, he had 14 points in 26 games but, according to the Windsor Star, this new injury also requires season-ending surgery. It’s forced Bowler’s hand to find a replacement.

“He was a big piece of our team and unfortunate it’s happened to Owen again, but injuries are part of hockey,” Bowler said. “We knew we needed to replace Owen once we heard the unfortunate news.”

With the cost of buying being very high, it’s tough to predict what else Bowler might do. The team sits in first place in the West Division, 22 points up on the Saginaw Spirit. Winning the division guarantees a top-two seed in the Western Conference playoffs. While they could use a veteran defenceman who returns next season, they could stand pat and go with the team they have now. The 2024-25 OHL trade deadlines are scheduled for Thurs., Jan. 9 at noon for overagers (20-year-olds), and Fri., Jan. 10 at noon for everyone else.

