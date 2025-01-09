3 Takeaways From the Frost’s Win Over the Fleet

The Minnesota Frost hosted the Boston Fleet for the second time in under a week on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The first meeting was a tight-knit affair, with it going to the Frost 4-3 in overtime. Again, it was a close one between these two teams as one scored and the other answered.

This game followed the outcome of their previous meeting, just with fewer goals scored as the goaltending of Maddie Rooney for the Frost and Emma Söderberg for the Fleet stood their ground. Overtime was needed, and the Frost came out on top. In this article, we’ll look at how they did it, starting with the secondary scoring.

Frost Getting Secondary Scoring

While their top player got the game-winner in Taylor Heise, they wouldn’t have gotten that far without their other players stepping up when the top line couldn’t. For any team to be successful, they need more than their top-line scoring goals, and that’s what the Frost got in their game against the Fleet.

They got down early, but their line of Kelly Pannek, Denisa Křížova, and Kendall Coyne-Schofield got things going as Pannek took a shot that gave up a big rebound and Křížova put it away to tie the game. The Frost are finding ways to claw out wins and they’ll need their secondary scoring to continue to step up to get those gritty wins. With how tough and tight this league is, they’ll need every goal they can get to win games.

Denisa Křížova celebrates a goal for the Minnesota Frost (Photo credit: PWHL)

“It’s good, I mean, she’s been playing really well for us this year. She’s had lots of chances, I know when I had her play with Dom Petrie, I know Dom was getting goals because of how hard “Denny” (Denisa Křížova) was working and that’s the way that she plays. She plays a 200-foot game that other people want to play with her because of how hard she works. She creates stuff, so it’s nice to see her rewarded as well.” said head coach Ken Klee following the game.

Frost Need More Muscle

It was brought up in the takeaways piece for the Frost’s loss to the New York Sirens on Saturday, Jan 4, that they get pushed off the puck a lot. It showed even more in their game against the Fleet, and while they don’t need to do crushing hits, they need to be able to hold their ground when teams try to knock them off the puck.

That’s easier said than done for a team that likes to skate and move the puck like the Frost do but a strong check to push their opponent off the puck is something they need to add to their game. This league is getting more physical, and the Frost will have to try to adapt their game to that.

Frost Need More From Their Power Play

The Frost have had some success with their power play, but as of late, they need more. They had three straight power plays against the Fleet but couldn’t convert on any, and if they had, they would’ve easily had the lead in hand. A game like this truly shows how important a power play and penalty kill can be, and the Frost needed some kind of spark to get theirs going.

One of their main issues was their lack of shooting. They got into the habit of trying to set up the perfect passing play, but the Fleet goaltender was ready by the time they set up their shot. They need to start by winning their faceoff back to their defender and then take a shot immediately instead of waiting.

While setting up the perfect play can work, it often doesn’t because it takes too long. The team on the penalty kill has their set way of defending, and by passing it around gives them time to be ready and anticipate the pass. Hopefully the Frost can move a little quicker, take more shots, and they’ll record more goals.

Frost Face Victoire

The Frost will have a few days to digest this win before heading for a Takeaway Tour game. They’ll face the Montréal Victoire at Ball Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, in Denver, Colorado. Hopefully, they can find a way to build off this win and add some power play success.

“I have kind of been in that area just once, and it’s so gorgeous, so beautiful. I just think playing anywhere in front of new fans. Creating those long-lasting bonds with young kids who are going to be able to come out to games. I know I’ve seen a lot of Tweets, and a lot of people have reached out, just super excited for us to come in and play. I know Seattle was a hit Sue Brid and Megan Rippinoe were there, like just big names are coming out and knowing that we’re putting on a performance and doing what we need to do and just bringing what we bring to the table to another place, it’s exciting to get new fans” said Heise after the game.