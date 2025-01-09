Minnesota Frost Bounce Back 2-1 in Overtime Win Over the Boston Fleet

The Minnesota Frost and Boston Fleet met for the second time in the past week on Wednesday, Jan. 8, with both games in St. Paul, and the first meeting went to the Frost 4-3 in overtime. The Frost had Maddie Rooney back after being out due to illness but were still without Grace Zumwinkle, Sophie Jaques, Dominique Petrie, and Nicole Hensley due to injury. The Fleet didn’t report any injuries prior to the game.

The goaltending battle was between Rooney for the Frost and Emma Söderberg for the Fleet. The Fleet got things started, but the Frost battled back, and it was once again a tight game until the end. It took overtime to get things done, and Taylor Heise stepped up to get the 2-1 win.

Game Recap

The Fleet got the scoring started early in the first with a goal by Hannah Bilka, and Hilary Knight and Daniela Pejšová assisted her. It looked like the Fleet would go ahead by two goals, but their second goal was waved off, and the game remained 1-0 Fleet. The Frost found a way to respond when Kelly Pannek took a shot, and Denisa Křížová picked up the rebound to tie the game at one. There were some strong chances following those goals, but neither team could convert, and it remained 1-1 going into the second.

The second period had some close scoring chances for both sides, but it ended like it began: a 1-1 tie. It took the third period to find a winner. The third period had some chances, but neither could put it away, and it took overtime to get it done. The Frost’s scoring superstar, Taylor Heise, went almost end to end and sent a shot past the Fleet’s goaltender to secure the overtime win, with Mellissa Channell-Watkins getting the lone assist.

Taylor Heise, Minnesota Frost (Photo by UMN/PWHL)

The Frost will head on the road to play a home game at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, Jan. 12, as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour, and they will face the Montréal Victoire. The Fleet will remain on the road as they face the Ottawa Charge on Saturday, Jan. 11.