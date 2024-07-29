Windsor Spitfires: 3 Comeback Candidates for 2024-25

Part of the beauty of junior hockey is seeing a player rebound after a tough stretch. Sometimes that’s a weekend, sometimes it’s a month, or sometimes much of a season. For the Windsor Spitfires, there are multiple players who are ready for big comeback seasons in 2024-25.

The 2023-24 campaign was one the club would rather forget. After being near the top of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2021-23, they fell to 19th out of 20 teams last season. From multiple coaching changes to a chaotic January trade deadline, there wasn’t much that went smoothly. When that happens, players tend to fall off a bit and have issues getting back up. However, this summer is a chance to dust themselves off, refocus, and get ready for an important 2024-25. There are three players in particular who could really use that big season to show they’ve got the talent to help this team dig out. Let’s take a look.

3. Goaltender Joey Costanzo

When general manager Bill Bowler acquired 17-year-old goaltender Joey Costanzo from the Niagara IceDogs in September 2022, he envisioned a young prospect who had the most potential between the pipes since star goaltender Michael DiPietro (2015-18).

The former IceDogs’ second-round pick had confidence, intelligence, and the athletic ability to really make a name for himself. In 17 games in 2021-22, he had 4.79 goals-against average (GAA) and an .879 save percentage (SV%), but the wide belief was that he would only continue to improve. That held true as he got into 40 games with the Spitfires in 2022-23, sporting a 3.03 GAA and .901 SV% behind a solid veteran defence.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Joey Costanzo. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

However, that’s when the wheels fell off a little bit. Bowler made a few moves to get younger and the defensive group became inexperienced with multiple rookies or sophomores coming into the season with a mere cup of coffee in the OHL. It was a clear misfire from the team and Costanzo was in the line of fire. He went from facing 30.5 shots per 60 minutes in 2022-23 to facing 35.2 in 2023-24, saw his GAA jump to 5.09, and his SV% drop to .855. He had seven appearances where he had at least a .900 SV% but only one of those saw him face fewer than 30 shots.

Bowler has been focusing on improving a Canadian Hockey League (CHL)-worst 360 goals against in 68 games, the most for the club since 1983-84 when they allowed 379 in 70 games. Part of the solution is more experience but also a bounce-back season from Costanzo. The potential is there and he knows what he’s capable of. His previous stats don’t lie. A comeback season would be a huge help to this team and to his own future.

2. Defenceman Anthony Cristoforo

This is another player that desperately needs a big season. The Spitfires’ first-round pick in 2022, defenceman Anthony Cristoforo is approaching the cross-roads between boom and bust.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Woodbridge, Ontario native was billed as an offensive defenceman with room to grow defensively. That’s become a huge understatement. In his rookie season, he was a depth player who put up an impressive 41 points in 63 games along with a plus-10 rating. With multiple veterans in front of him, he was protected. However, that’s when the offseason hit.

Just like Costanzo, Bowler’s trading of veteran defencemen hit Cristoforo hard. He suddenly became a top-pairing player and he wasn’t ready for that. His offence took a bit of a hit with just 38 points in 67 games but it was his plus-minus that plummeted to fourth-worst in the league at minus-43.

Windsor Spitfires’ defenceman Anthony Cristoforo. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, he controlled the play at times and showed building confidence with the puck. In his own zone, he skated well and used his stick to keep opponents to the outside. However, he often struggled to cover the goal, was soft with the body, and consistently looked lost on the ice.

While he was rated by NHL Central Scouting for June’s draft, he didn’t hear his name called. He did earn a Development Camp invite by the Ottawa Senators but now he has to take that positive into 2024-25. The club is going to rely on him to not only lead but develop his own game. The 2022 OHL first-rounder has to take the next step and show last season was a fluke. If he can do that, the critics will have no room to opine. If he doesn’t, it may be time for a change of scenery.

1. Forward Owen Outwater

We wrap up our comeback candidates with a player who just needs a chance to show what he can do while healthy. Last season, Bowler acquired 18-year-old forward Owen Outwater from the Kingston Frontenacs for multiple picks. The hope was that the former North Bay Battalion first-rounder would finally find his way. It hasn’t happened… yet.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder was the 11th-overall pick in 2021 and showed flashes of his pedigree with the Battalion in 2021-22. However, they shipped him to the Frontenacs before the 2022-23 season for five picks. He had 41 points in 62 games for them and added another nine points in 19 games last season. When forward Gabriel Frasca returned from an injury, Outwater got caught in a numbers game and was shipped off to the Spitfires in November 2023.

It took him a bit of time to get adjusted to life with the Spitfires. While he showed some offensive flair, he went unnoticed on many nights. Unfortunately, after scoring just seven points in 17 games, he suffered a shoulder injury on Jan. 6 in a game in Erie, PA. It required surgery and he was done for the season.

A healthy Outwater would be a big advantage for the Spitfires in 2024-25. The offensive potential is there but he just needs to stay in the lineup and be given an opportunity in the top six. If everything comes together properly, this could be a classic comeback case and a treat for fans.

Last season was one the Spitfires would rather forget. With a busy offseason underway, there’s promise heading into 2024-25. If they can get the team back on track, and these three talents to where they should be, last season may just be a blip on the organization’s resume.