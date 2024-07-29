Revisiting Calder Trophy Seasons: Frank Brimsek’s 1938-39 Season

Born in Eveleth, Minnesota, Frank Brimsek wasn’t your ordinary offensively-driven hockey player growing up. Instead, he was the one amongst the other kids that would step into the net and take on their shots — trying to keep every one of them out of his net.

Fast forward through his days at St. Cloud State and Brimsek made a name for himself playing for the Pittsburgh Yellow Jackets in the Eastern Amateur Hockey League (EAHL). It was there that he really showcased what he could do between the pipes — winning 14 of 16 exhibition games in 1934-35 and finishing with 20 wins and eight shutouts, the most in the league, in 1935-36.

Revisiting Calder Trophy Seasons (The Hockey Writers)

From there, Brimsek was shopped around the NHL, getting an offer from the Detroit Red Wings, who wanted him to play for their amateur team first. Brimsek decided against it and was later picked up by the Boston Bruins in October of 1937.

Brimsek officially made his NHL debut on November 3, 1938, in Toronto. From there, ‘Mr. Zero’ was born as Brimsek was on his way to playing over 500 NHL games and kicking it off with a Calder Trophy winning season in 1938-39 as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Frank Brimsek’s Calder Craze

In his first NHL game against the Maple Leafs, Brimsek allowed two goals in a 3-2 win over Toronto. It was his first career NHL win in his first career NHL game and the Bruins got a taste of what was to come with Brimsek.

After winning his first two games of the season, he would lose his third, before going on a seven-game win streak in which he secured six shutouts and gave up just two goals against — landing him the obvious nickname. At the time, he also set the NHL record for the longest shutout streak at 231 minutes and 54 seconds.

Hockey Hall of Famer and Boston Bruins Frank Brimsek.

Brimsek had no losing streak span more than two games during his rookie campaign and he closed out the season on another eight-game win streak — adding another shutout to his already impressive rookie run. In fact, Brimsek finished the season with a record of 33-9-1 in 43 games played as a 23-year-old. He had a 1.56 goals against average (GAA) and 10 shutouts — both of which led the NHL that season.

He out duelled teammate Roy Conacher — who had 26 goals and 37 points as a 22-year-old — for the Calder Trophy. He also added the Vezina Trophy in his rookie campaign becoming the first goalie in NHL history to win both awards in the same season.

Frank Brimsek Still Amongst Bruins’ Greats

For many in the Boston area, Brimsek is still regarded as one of the best goalies in the history of the franchise. He would often chip away at the feet of opposing players in front of his net making it tough to stand in front of him, and at the time of his retirement he held the records for the most wins and shutouts recorded by an American goaltender. That’s obviously changed since 1939.

Still, he’s third on the franchise list for games played (444), third all-time in wins (230) and third all-time in shutouts (35). Only two goalies have seen more ice in a Bruins uniform than Brimsek’s 27,030 minutes and that’s Tiny Thompson and Tuukka Rask.

Sign up for our NHL History Substack newsletter

Brimsek’s play during his rookie campaign helped the Bruins defeat the Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Final, landing the goalie his first of two Stanley Cups to go along with his Vezina and Calder that season.

Brimsek would also backstop the Bruins to another Cup in 1941 as a 25-year-old, with 27 wins in 48 games and a league-leading six shutouts.

He would go on to lead the league one more time in GAA finishing in the top-five of Hart Trophy voting three of the next five seasons, including a second-place finish to Buddy O’Connor in 1947-48.

The goaltender would take a break from the Bruins in 1942-43, enlisting in the United States Coast Guard, earning himself the rank of Motor Machinists Mate 2nd Class Petty Officer. But he returned to the Bruins in 1945-46 and once again led the Bruins to the final.

Following the 1948-49 season, he requested a trade to be closer to home and the Bruins obliged sending him to the Chicago Black Hawks in exchange for cash. He would play one season for the Black Hawks, finishing with a losing record and missing the playoffs for the first time in his career before hanging up his skates following the 1949-50 season.

From Zero to Hero to the Hall of Fame

With Brimsek’s numbers where they were, along with the Cups, it was no surprise to see him inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966. He was the first American-born goalie to receive the honour and in 1973 he also became one of the inaugural inductees into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Related: Revisiting Calder Trophy Seasons Collection

As of July 2024, Brimsek remains ninth amongst American-born goalies in regular season games played (514). He remains eighth in wins (252) and fourth in shutouts (40) behind Jonathan Quick, Ryan Miller and Craig Anderson.

From a Minnesota boy to a Bruins legend, it’s no wonder the high school circuit in his home state has a goaltending award in honour of him. Forever remembered in Minnesota, Brimsek will remain an original when it comes to his successes in his rookie season.