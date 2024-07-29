2024-25 Is Make-or-Break for Avalanche’s Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin has one of the most interesting career trajectories out there. The third-overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Drouin was once thought to be in the same ballpark as Halifax Mooseheads teammate and first-overall pick Nathan MacKinnon.

For a time, it looked like he may live up to the exceptional hype, but a high level of production never materialized. Yet here we are, 10 years into his NHL career, and Jonathan Drouin may have a chance to finally make “the leap” and earn himself a long-term contract.

Drouin’s Start in Tampa Bay and Down Years in Montreal

Drouin didn’t really do much during his first two seasons in the league. He displayed a knack for playmaking but hadn’t really enjoyed a “breakout” season. Finally, in 2016-17, Drouin had his breakout. He achieved career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), and points (53) at just 21 years old.

Just when it looked like the Tampa Bay Lightning had hit on another talented young player, they swung a blockbuster trade, shipping Drouin to the Montreal Canadiens along with a conditional sixth-round pick in 2018) for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional second-round pick in 2018.

The move shook the league as both were regarded to be extremely promising. Sergachev became a shutdown defender next to Victor Hedman, eventually helping the Lightning to a pair of Stanley Cup victories.

Drouin, meanwhile, had a pair of solid seasons to begin his tenure in Montreal. Unfortunately, injuries began to take their toll. From 2019-20 through the 2021-22 season, Drouin would suit up in just 105 total games. Even worse, his production and ice time were down. Many felt that the Drouin experiment had officially come to an end with another disappointing season in 2022-23.

Drouin’s 2023-24 Rebound

A healthy scratch during much of his final year in Montreal, Drouin quietly signed a one-year, $825,000 contract with the Colorado Avalanche prior to the 2023-24 season. It was a cheap depth signing at the time, the hope being that he could rekindle some of the magic he once had with MacKinnon as the Avs looked to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Drouin looked invigorated in his third stop in the NHL. He played 79 games – the most since he played 81 games in 2018-19 – and even set career-highs in assists (37) and points (56). Though he might not be the dynamic offensive talent many predicted, he had shown life again.

Perhaps more importantly, Drouin became a trusted two-way player. His 18:11 average time on ice was the most in his decade-long career. He did well away from the puck, fought harder along the boards, and became a solid middle-six option the Avalanche had been desperately seeking.

Taking the Next Step

Though there are other members of the Avalanche with arguably more to prove, this should not be considered a comeback for Drouin. Resting on his laurels now could cost him an opportunity that took him a long time to earn back.

There are factors that show he can be even better than he was in 2023-24. For starters, captain Gabriel Landeskog likely won’t be back to begin the season and there is no official timetable for his return. Likewise, winger Valeri Nichushkin’s status with the team is still up in the air as he is in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

The Avalanche will turn to Drouin to become a solid top-six scoring option in their stead. They aren’t looking for him to be the potential 100-point player anymore. His contributions on both ends of the ice have been noticed but many wonder if it is a one-off or if he has turned the corner.

Playing on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, Drouin will have to prove himself again. If the Avalanche are going to contend, both in the Central Division and the Western Conference, they are going to need the revamped Drouin to be at his best. If he is, the Avalanche will have a very interesting decision to make going into 2025.