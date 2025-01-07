3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-0 Loss to the Oilers

The Boston Bruins entered their Jan. 7 matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on a four-game losing streak, getting pretty desperate for their first win of the 2025 calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oilers came into the game on a three-game winning streak.

The Bruins started the game off slow, while the Oilers were clearly there to play. Their first goal came six and a half minutes into the game and they never looked back. The only reason the score remained 1-0 for as long as it did is because of the terrific play by Jeremy Swayman in goal.

The Bruins’ losing streak unfortunately now stretches to five games as they were shut out by the Oilers, 4-0. While they played an excellent third period, it was too little too late to make up for their slow start and inability to get pucks on net throughout the first two periods.

Geekie Continues to Play Well

After a rough start to his season that included being a healthy scratch in several games, Morgan Geekie has been turning his game around the last month. He was arguably the best skater for the Bruins in this matchup. He did everything – had some of the best chances, caused turnovers, blocked shots, and won faceoffs.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In a game that saw most of the roster looking lethargic or just invisible on the ice, Geekie from the jump looked the best for the black and gold. While he had no points against the Oilers (nobody did), he still individually played a good game.

The 2024-25 season truly did not start well for Geekie, but he’s currently sitting on nine goals and 18 points in 38 games, and doing all the right things.

Got to Shoot to Score

As has been the story for much of the season, the Bruins struggled to get shots on net for most of the game. They finished the first period with only four shots and by the end of the second, they had 12. It’s hard to win games when you’re not getting shots, particularly with the goaltender playing well like Stuart Skinner was for the Oilers.

While the Bruins came out with some fire in the third period and doubled their shot attempts, it was too little too late. Too many players right now are looking for the extra pass, rather than putting the puck on net. Whether that’s part of the game plan coming from Joe Sacco or simply a lack of confidence from the players, this struggle to shoot is a recurring issue that needs to be solved sooner rather than later. It has plagued them throughout the 2024-25 season, and was on full display against the Oilers.

Joe Sacco, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are other issues besides the lack of shots with this team. The turnovers, the penalties, and their lackluster special teams are all contributing factors to the current state of affairs. But the shooting issues were one of the most prominent in this game.

Something Has to Change

Due to some technical issues, I ended up watching the Oilers broadcast for this game and the guys calling it for them kept remarking on the fact that this Bruins team doesn’t look like a typical Bruins team, and they aren’t wrong.

Somehow from last season to this season, there has been a significant shift. The roster isn’t that different, but the team that takes the ice each night looks uninspired and nothing like fans have come to expect. Sure, there are great flashes and moments, but the team has struggled to build any momentum this season, and that was on display against the Oilers. Until the third period, they couldn’t get anything going. There were some good moments that could have been momentum swings with great saves by Swayman and a fight from Trent Frederic, but nothing took for them.

The biggest takeaway from this game is the same that has come from the last several, something has to change with this team. They are clinging to a playoff spot right now, but that won’t be the case in a few months if they continue to play like this. They need to shake up the roster. Call up some guys from Providence, make a trade, do something to salvage the season before it can slip through their fingers or start preparing for the next one. But they need to do something to get this team into the next gear.

When Will the Losing Streak End?

Despite one of Swayman’s best games of the season, the Bruins could not get it done against the Oilers and now head into their next game on Jan. 9 on a five-game losing streak. They’ll face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida, the team that is only three points back of them in the standings. It will be an important game for Boston.

The Bruins officially drop both of their games against the Oilers this season, who are once again a favorite to make a run at the Stanley Cup. It is highly unlikely these two teams will meet again before the 2025-26 season.

The week ahead will be a tough one for the Bruins as they take on the Lightning twice and the Florida Panthers. Make sure to check out The Hockey Writers for news and coverage throughout the 2024-25 season

