Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Penguins – 1/9/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (25-12-3) at PENGUINS (17-17-8)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman
Corey Perry — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Joshua Brown, Alec Regula
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers rearranged their top two defense pairs during their morning skate Thursday with Nurse joining Bouchard and Ekholm moving next to Stecher.
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves
Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)
Status report
Malkin, a forward, will be a game-time decision after being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday; he was one of the final three skaters on the ice for the Penguins optional morning skate Thursday. … Tomasino, who is week to week, skated on an individual basis; the forward will miss his third straight game.
