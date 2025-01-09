Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Penguins – 1/9/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (25-12-3) at PENGUINS (17-17-8)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman

Corey Perry — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Joshua Brown, Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers rearranged their top two defense pairs during their morning skate Thursday with Nurse joining Bouchard and Ekholm moving next to Stecher.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Cody Glass — Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering — P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)

Status report

Malkin, a forward, will be a game-time decision after being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday; he was one of the final three skaters on the ice for the Penguins optional morning skate Thursday. … Tomasino, who is week to week, skated on an individual basis; the forward will miss his third straight game.

