Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Blue Jackets – 1/9/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (17-21-3) at BLUE JACKETS (18-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate. … Daccord could start; he was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Owen Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Damon Severson — Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson (illness), Cole Sillinger (illness)

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Monahan, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will miss at least three games after leaving in the third period of a 4-3 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Fantilli moves up from the third line to replace Monahan. … Del Bel Belluz will make his season debut after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Cole Sillinger is a game-time decision; if the forward doesn’t play, his older brother, Owen, 27, will make his NHL debut after an emergency recall from Cleveland. “The ironic thing is if ‘Silly’ can’t go, ‘Silly’ is going to go,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said.

