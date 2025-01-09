Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Devils – 1/9/25

The New York Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (25-15-3) at RANGERS (18-20-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hishier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer

Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Tomas Tatar

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Arthur Kaliyev — Jonny Brodzinski — Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Shesterkin will return and start after missing four games on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. … The Rangers returned goalie Louis Domingue to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Rempe will also return following an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20; he will replace Vesey, a forward. … Kaliyev will make his Rangers and season debut after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Chytil, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Thursday but will not play after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday; Kaliyev will replace Chytil in the lineup and Brodzinski will take his spot as the center on the third line. … Cuylle will move up to the second line, where Brodzinski played left wing the past two games. … Kreider will miss his third straight game; the forward is on injured reserve.

Latest for THW: