Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Devils – 1/9/25

The New York Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at Madison Square Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (25-15-3) at RANGERS (18-20-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hishier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Tomas Tatar
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Arthur Kaliyev — Jonny Brodzinski — Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Shesterkin will return and start after missing four games on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. … The Rangers returned goalie Louis Domingue to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Rempe will also return following an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20; he will replace Vesey, a forward. … Kaliyev will make his Rangers and season debut after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Chytil, a forward, participated in an optional morning skate Thursday but will not play after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday; Kaliyev will replace Chytil in the lineup and Brodzinski will take his spot as the center on the third line. … Cuylle will move up to the second line, where Brodzinski played left wing the past two games. … Kreider will miss his third straight game; the forward is on injured reserve.
