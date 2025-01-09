CBJ Union Junction Podcast: Interview with Waddell, Wild Card Spot & More

In this edition of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ Union Junction Podcast, Mark Scheig and Nicholas Arnold discussed how the team is in a wild-card spot for the first time in a long time. They climbed into the spot with their first win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh since 2015 on Tuesday.

First, the panel had an exclusive feature as Mark was able to interview Blue Jackets’ General Manager (GM) Don Waddell in a recent intermission. That is followed by a couple of quick-hitters involving players who have spent some time with the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League affiliate, Cleveland Monsters – Jordan Dumais, Luca Del Bel Belluz, and Denton Mateychuk. Then we have a hypothetical trade proposal from Nicholas that could send the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson to Columbus. Finally, listener questions are not so focused on the team but travels around the various rinks in the NHL.

Blue Jackets in a Wild-Card Playoff Spot

As of this episode, the Blue Jackets were holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, thanks to the team’s play recently and a few stand-out players. Star defenseman Zach Werenski, in particular, could earn some Hart Trophy votes this season, along with forwards Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Monahan, and Kirill Marchenko.

Since Dec. 15, the league’s leading goal scorer isn’t a former Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner like Leon Draisaitl or Alexander Ovechkin. It’s not a player with a $9 million+ cap hit like Mikko Rantanen, David Pastrnak, or Kirill Kaprizov. With a $925,000 cap hit, Voronkov is the leader with 10 goals over his last 11 games.

Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He is on pace for 39 goals and 64 points through 73 possible games. Voronkov has found a way to score in close, and as we saw from Edmonton Oiler Zach Hyman last season, that can be a lucrative style of play. He’s made a big difference, and Mark and Nicholas briefly considered what his next contract will look like.

Blue Jackets’ GM Don Waddell Interview

His his interview with Waddell, Mark asked for injury updates on many players, including captain Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov, and fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft Cayden Lindstrom. He also asked about players Waddell thinks are flying under the radar this season, his level of concern for the goaltending situation, and if the Blue Jackets’ position in the standings will affect their plans ahead of the trade deadline.

“Possibly. We’re not just going to throw in the towel if we’re in the mix at that point. We’ve got some UFAs (unrestricted free agents) that, obviously, I get a lot of calls about, but we may change our thinking about what we’re looking for. Usually, at the trade deadline people are looking for draft picks and futures. Maybe [instead] it’s a young player that can come in and play right now if we decide to go down that road.” Don Waddell in conversation with THW’s Mark Scheig, talking about his trade deadline plans

It’s become an annual tradition that Mark has managed to sit down with the Blue Jackets’ GM. Be sure to check out his full takeaways piece from the interview.

Other Blue Jackets topics discussed on Union Junction:

Mark and Nick’s first meeting at the Blue Jackets’ game against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 23.

Luca Del Bel Belluz called up to make first appearance this season.

Denton Mateychuk’s first few games in a Blue Jackets’ uniform.

Jordan Dumais to make pro hockey debut with Cleveland Monsters.

Kirill Marchenko’s emergence as a legit offensive force.

Will Zach Werenski get any Hart Trophy love?

Could Columbus trade for Elias Pettersson?

The Blue Jackets are back in action tonight against the Seattle Kraken and have only one game this weekend in St. Louis against the Blues. Expect the next edition of the Union Junction Podcast in a couple of weeks or if big news breaks.