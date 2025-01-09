2024-25 Blue Jackets Midseason Q&A with GM Don Waddell

The Columbus Blue Jackets finished the first half of the 2024-25 season in a wildcard playoff spot based on points. After their 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday, the Blue Jackets improved to 18-17-6 while staying in the thick of the playoff race.

A lot of things have gone right for the team under first year GM Don Waddell. From trying to overcome an unthinkable tragedy to playing some of their best hockey in several seasons, the Blue Jackets have a lot going for them. They also have a lot they can improve on too.

Waddell took some time on Tuesday night to speak exclusively with the Hockey Writers for a midseason Q&A. We touched on several topics including his biggest takeaways, his thoughts on the ongoing road issues as well as some injury and rehab updates and more.

Our conversation happened during the first intermission of the game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Here is our full conversation.

Waddell Q&A

THW: At the halfway point of the season, what’s been the biggest takeaway from the first half of the season for you?

Waddell: “I think the biggest thing for me is I thought we’d have a real hard time scoring goals going into the year and we seem to be able to score goals. That’s kept us in games and been able to win games.”

THW: What do you make of the road issues this year?

Waddell: “Well, a couple things. One is we are a younger team and it’s hard playing on the road. The other thing is usually too on the road, you get to see all the number one goalies in the league. Usually, your guys always play at home. It makes it a little more difficult to score. I really feel like we should’ve won a few of these road games. It is what it is. We have to address it. Hopefully in the second half of the year, we’ll be better on the road.”

THW: Your goaltending situation. Elvis Merzlikins has taken the bull by the horns so far but Daniil Tarasov hasn’t played much. You called Jet Greaves up for a little bit. What would you say your overall level of concern is with the goaltending as a whole?

Waddell: “I guess when you look at the proof right now we feel like Elvis has given us a chance to win every night. Danill struggled early on and just hasn’t got that many starts. That’s why we called Jet up. He’s been playing in the American League and playing good. So when we need that odd game, we put him in there. But we need it to be better to be honest with you. You’re not going to be able to ride one goalie the whole season. We’ve been fortunate here lately not to have too many back-to-back games and having a few days off which helps Elvis get refreshed and be able to play.”

Don Waddell said the goaltender as a whole has to get better. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

THW: Just how pleasant a surprise has Sean Monahan’s season been for you?

Waddell: “On the ice, I guess I expected it. We watched him. I watched him a lot last year and he had a great year last year. Coming into the year though with all the emotions, how is he going to handle all that? Because he’s got a lot on his shoulders. But I can’t say enough good things for him on and off the ice. He’s been a leader off the ice, and his play on the ice, him and Marchenko have pretty much carried our team here for a period of time.”

THW: Has there been one under the player radar maybe that isn’t getting enough attention, but has really impressed you?

Waddell: “Well, I think Dmitri Voronkov has really taken a step forward. He’s a big guy. For a big guy, he’s got great hands. He goes to the net. He knows where to be. And then when you look at our defense, you got Zach Werenski back there and then Ivan Provorov. We’re pretty young and picked up Dante Fabbro. He’s done a good job for us. I think Jake Christianson has played very well for us for most of the year. I think as a group, they found a way to get the job done.”

THW: How’s Cayden Lindstrom progressing along?

Waddell: “Very well. He’s not skating yet. I’ve said this too many times probably. We’re really being cautious. We know what this year’s meant. We want to make sure we get this player to the point where this isn’t an issue anymore. So right now, he’s doing a little bit of stuff. He’s pain free completely and as we continue on the next few weeks, we’ll start ramping up on him.”

THW: Is there a chance he could miss the rest of the season?

Waddell: “Possibly. I mean, it’s too early to tell. We’ll see how this next month goes. But if there’s no reason. If he’s ready, he’s ready. If not, there’s no reason to rush back to play a few games this year.”

THW: Yegor Chinakhov and Justin Danforth, are they close to returning?

Waddell: “Yeah. They’re getting closer. Danforth’s probably a week away. Chinakhov’s probably a little longer. He’s skating. I would say in the next couple weeks. We’re going to have I think Danforth probably next week.”

THW: How are Boone Jenner and Erik Gudbranson progressing?

Waddell: “Very well. Both of them really well. Jenner is ahead of Gudbranson obviously. His injury happened prior to Eric’s. Jenner is going back to the doctor I think January 19th. If he gets results that we all want, he’ll be able to start taking a little bit of body contact now. But again, with him and Eric we got to be smart about the outcome of the players that have term left in their contract that we want to be here next year. So, we got to make sure we do the right thing. And I know Boone’s working his butt off and so is Erik. As far as Boone, he’s a little further ahead based on what he’s able to do right now.”

You May Also Like

THW: The East playoffs, it’s just so close. It’s just crazy parody right now. Will that affect the way you handle the deadline?

Waddell: “Possibly. Possibly. We’re not just going to throw in the towel if we’re in the mix at that point. We’ve got some UFAs. We get a lot of calls on it. It may change our thinking of what we’re looking for. Usually at the trade deadline people are looking for draft picks and futures. Maybe it’s a young player that can come in and play right now if we decide to go down that road.”

#CBJ up to 42 points. They’re the second wildcard with the win. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) January 8, 2025

THW: You alluded to them. Ivan Provorov and Sean Kuraly. You probably taken some calls on them. Is there any interest in keeping them?

Waddell: “Oh, yeah. We’ve played 40-41 games and we’re right in the heart of things. Provorov has been arguably probably one of our best defensive defensemen. He’s not going to get a lot of points. But defensively, he plays in all situations. Sean does a good job. He’s centering that fourth line. He’s good on faceoffs. He’s a responsible player. Just because you’re UFAs sometimes at the deadline, I always say, your UFAs are what you go out and you’re renting players for. So, we’re in the thick of things, there’s a good chance everybody could stay.”

THW: What have you thought of the job Dean Evason has done both on the ice and in the room?

Waddell: “He does a lot of stuff that I really like. A lot of team building. It’s all about the team, not about I. And he’s made some tough decisions, sits the veteran players because it’s about the team. What I like is there’s only a couple of nights where we haven’t come out and played 100%. And that’s what gives us a chance to win and play hard in your face. If you do that, we’re going to continue to have some success.”