2025 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings

The draft season is well underway as the top prospects up for the draft are already making their case to be selected. Plenty of names have already moved their way up the boards with their league play. The CHL/ USA Top Prospects also gave us more insight into these players. There has definitely been a lot of movement since my preseason rankings, but it’s the battle for first overall that’s still going to be an interesting debate.

It started off as a three-horse race, but it looks like there are two candidates. Boston College’s James Hagens, a highly creative and smart player with excellent playmaking abilities looks to still be the favourite. Though, the competition has increased with the play of Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer, as he is displaying his dynamism on the backend as a two-way, mobile defender.

There’s bound to be a lot of discussion for first overall as to who will claim the top spot and what teams value more. The smarts and IQ from a centreman or the mobility and high-end skill from a defender. I have gone back and forth between both players and even Porter Martone and Michael Misa at first overall multiple times as they each make a compelling case.

With the World Junior Championship in the rear-view mirror, Hagens looks to have pulled away from the rest, though could Schaefer or Martone catch up again? I’m going with my best assessment on the battle for first overall, though, that could change with my next set of rankings later on.

First Round

1. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Hagens still holds onto the top spot as he was dominant during the World Junior Championship with nine points in seven games, being a big reason why USA won gold. His dynamic and elite playmaking vision and high-end IQ alone keeps him here. He was clearly one of their best players as he was engaging, productive and impactful. Hagens isn’t a goal scorer, but he does possess a lethal shot. The way that he processes the game at a quick pace, using the open ice and creating more space for himself and his teammates is already at an elite level. The way he can easily bait players to open things up is impressive, placing the puck in a perfect spot for his teammates. He’s almost at an assist per game in the NCAA with 15 in 16 and has 20 points in his freshman season.

2. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

Schaefer’s play at the Hlinka Gretzky, CHL/USA Prospects Challenge and OHL pushed him into the conversation for first overall. His WJC was cut short after suffering a separated shoulder, but he was Canada’s most dynamic defender. Despite that, I have no problem keeping him in the battle for first and if he finished the tournament, he probably would be first. He’s a smart and gifted puck mover that teams would add immediately. He excels on the breakout, be it with his passing or utilizing his high-end speed to change the pace of the game and catch everyone off guard. He’s smart with his reads knowing when to join the rush and attack. He’s a difference maker, an elite facilitator with the puck from the backend and his composure and confidence are already at a pro level. His 1.29 points per game has him tied for third overall among OHL defenders.

3. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

If you want the next version of Matthew or Brady Tkachuk, then Martone is your player. He’s an absolute shift disturber and he excels at it very well. Before leaving for the WJC, he had 54 points in 26 games, with an OHL best 2.04 P/G. His skillset and compete level are always noticeable. While his ice time at the WJC was limited, he was noticeable in Canada’s quarter-final loss to Czechia where he gave his team life with a goal. He excels in tight, as he can attack and crash the net for loose pucks, unleash a powerful shot from far out or use his slick puck-handling skills and control to get around players with ease. The combination of his size and tenacity allows him to win battles and bully his way past opponents. He’s not afraid to chirp, drop the gloves and get under the opposition’s skin.

4. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Memorial Cup Champion and second-leading scorer in the OHL continues to wreck havoc with 66 points in 34 games and is second in P/G with 1.94 (behind only Martone). Many wanted Misa to take a big step in draft year and he is delivering. He has great straight-line skating and displays strong edges and pivots in tight spaces. He has some of the best hands and the ability to connect easily with his teammates, spotting the open seams and making quick and accurate passes. His goal production took a big step this season as he’s showing that he’s more than just a playmaker with his power and accuracy as a shooter. He shows great awareness and anticipation to break up plays and convert on those opportunities instantly. His reads, activation and ability to help out defensively is what makes him an all-around threat.

5. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

While Frondell’s stock may have taken a dip because of injuries and inconsistent play, I still like his outlook as a complete and highly skilled centreman. He’s a factor in all three zones and is a difference maker on both sides of the puck providing great support and coverage. Offensively, he’s able to easily expose open lanes in order to attack swiftly. When he gets to the high traffic areas, he’s difficult to contain, as he can pull off moves quickly and accurately and protects the puck well to fend off the opposition. The awareness and overall game he possesses is similar to Leo Carlsson at the same age at the pro level.

6. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The younger Eklund brother, continues to excel at the pro level as an 18-year-old as he has 15 points in 24 games this season. The way that Eklund processes and thinks the game and executes plays at a quick pace is extremely remarkable. He’s always in motion and incredibly deceptive with his movements and agility. He’s slick with the moves he pulls off as he can slip by any defender. He can distribute the puck very well like his brother, but I feel like he’s a better shooter. The combination of his skating and puck protection skills allows him to attack and generate quality scoring chances. He was fantastic for Sweden at the WJC as he had six points in seven games.

7. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

McQueen was off to a torrid start that made him a potential top-five selection as he had eight goals and 11 points in eight games. However, his season got derailed with an injury that forced him to miss significant time. While that could weaken his draft stock, I still think teams will take him high when he returns and is healthy. To find a player with the blend of size, physical play and offensive awareness is impressive. He’s quick on his feet and has a powerful and accurate release, especially his one-timer where he can get it off in a flash. His positioning to win battles and battle hard will attract plenty of teams.

8. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Smith has the trademarks of a steady two-way defender that can make his presence known offensively or defensively. He has great size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and mobility to be strong in transition. I would like to see him shoot the puck more, but he’s an excellent playmaker and distributor. Whether he’s making strong outlet passes on the breakout or make quick passing plays in the offensive zone, he’ll connect with anyone. He defends the rush really well and is aggressive to close gaps and disrupt plays efficiently with an active stick. There are times where he can get too aggressive and can get out of position, but the willingness and tools are there.

9. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Desnoyers’ ability to play with a high-level intensity, work ethic and drive without losing the high-end skill makes him a player that can be utilized in any situation. He’s very smart and knows exactly what he needs to do or where to be. With the puck, he’s quickly scanning lanes, making plays and having a strong impact offensively. Without it, he’s smart with his positioning, making himself available as an option or creating a strong net front presence. He has great speed, can get to the dirty areas and has great attention to detail. He’s currently fourth in Quebec- Maritime Junior scoring with 51 points in 23 games.

10. Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

From an honourable mention in my preseason rankings, to the top-10, I’ve become a big fan of Reid’s game. His play this season has quickly improved his draft stock. He’s one of the more productive defenders in the OHL as he’s 10th among defenders with 30 points in 38 games, but it’s his simplistic style and execution as a defender that really impresses me. He isn’t flashy by any means, but he’s smart and is always making the right play in any situation. He’s quick and strong on puck retrievals and has the ability to rush a play or breakout out effectively. His timing to break up plays is impeccable and has the ability to quickly transition for a rush opportunity.

11. Carter Bear, C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

On-pace for 106 points in his draft year, Bear’s power and pace in his game is a big reason why he’s having success this season. He’s got tremendous speed with great agility and is tenacious when on the attack, smothering opponents to close gaps and gain the inside edge in puck battles on the boards or down low. He never quits or gives up on plays and he’s always coming out with the puck and driving hard to the middle. Even on the rush and in transition, he’s always pushing players back and has more room to work with by getting a shot off or making a crisp pass.

12. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Another player that stood out and improved his stock at the CHL/ USA Prospects Challenge, was Lakovic. He has really increased his value and has risen up in a short amount of time. He has the perfect blend of size, strength, power and speed. He has the ability to create that separation and break free from opposing players with his long stride and agility and has a powerful shot to boot. He’s physically engaging and excels along the boards or below the goal line, imposing his will in those areas. When you already have the kind of style of play as part of your arsenal, you’ll generate a lot of buzz.

13. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Goal scoring is always on Schmidt’s mind. It’s what you’d expect from the leading goal scorer (29) in the Western Hockey League as he continues to light the lamp and find the back of the net. He’s a shooting machine and has fantastic speed and agility as he’s able to easily create space for himself and open up shooting lanes and put defenders on their heels. He has a fantastic release and can beat you from long range or in tight with his swift wrist shot. He’s 5-foot-8, but that doesn’t bother him at all as he continues to power his way through traffic, attack with intent and make life miserable for defenders.

14. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

While his production has been average (29 points in 28 games), the 200-foot game that Martin plays and the work ethic that he possesses is impressive. He continues to get better as the season progresses with his IQ and ability to thrive in all situations. Martin always seems to be in the right place at the right time to make something happen, be it offensively or defensively. He a has a great set of hands and always possesses great drive and intensity every shift. He’s a play driver and is similar to the style of play of Jett Luchanko last season.

15. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Carbonneau is probably one of the more creative and dynamic players with the moves that he can pull off at a quick pace. When in the offensive zone, he’s always dancing with the puck and always finds himself in the high danger area. He’s got great precision and timing with his dekes and he’s always in motion, displaying great agility and edgework. Although, there are times where his strength can be his weakness as he would tend to do much and lose control, though you can’t deny the excitement he brings every shift. He currently sits sixth in QMJHL scoring with 48 points in 36 games.

16. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

O’Brien is as dangerous as they come, as he can instantly take charge and change the result of the game. He’s got a soft set of hands, making difficult moves look easy with his slick dangles in tight spaces. He’s very deceptive with his movements and body positioning, as he’s always making his way to the high danger area. He does a great job to open things up and distribute the puck for quick give-and-go plays or long-distance passes in the offensive zone. He’s very detailed oriented as his head is on a swivel, scanning lanes or providing a strong presence defensively. He’s constantly cutting through defenses and has opponents on their heels with his decision-making.

17. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

Spence has taken a big step forward in draft year as he sits second in scoring for the Otters with 42 points in 33 games. While there are times where I would want to see a little more out of him and drive a play, he’s still an effective speedy, energetic and hard-working forward. He has great hockey sense and positioning, has great speed and a strong shot. He excels in a lot of areas of the game as a player that can do it all and can provide a spark for his team. His work ethic is very noticeable and his strength standouts in plays below the goal or on the boards winning battles.

18. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Reschny may have dropped in my rankings, but his two-way game and puck skills make it hard to have him lower. He has great patience and his puck control is top notch. He has great on-ice vision as he has great attention to detail and his passing and playmaking skills are very precise and accurate. He can spot seams very easily, has soft hands in tight spaces and plays with a great amount of energy and drive. He’s always engaging in the offensive zone and wants to make something happen as he’ll never give up on a play.

19. Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Signing with the Thunderbirds late in November, Radim Mrtka has been extremely impactful with 11 points in 15 games. Considering he already has pro experience and played in Czechia to start the season, Mrtka’s ability to be a highly mobile, two-way defender continues to be on display. He’s very effective with his skating, changing his angles and utilizing his edgework very well. He’s effective on the breakouts and is confident in driving a play forward. Defensively, he breaks up plays very well with his reach and outmuscle puck carriers along the boards or in front of the net.

20. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Aitcheson continues to be an absolute force physically, as his play from the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge demonstrated. He has no problem stepping up to make a big open ice hit or be a handful in the corners or in front of the net. He truly is a handful to play against and when you’re on the ice, you better keep your head up. He has a sound two-way game with great anticipation and has an absolute bomb with great power from the point. He’s quick on the breakout, defends rushes very well and has a great four-way movement in the process.

21. Logan Hensler, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

It was an adjustment period for Hensler at the collegiate level. He didn’t quite find his footing until later on, but now he appears to have found his game. He’s a smooth skating, two-way pivot that can be a strong puck mover and distributor from the back end. He has a strong transitional game and can be very deceptive with the puck. He can disrupt and breakup plays very well while closing gaps effectively to take time and space away from attacking players.

22. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

It’s becoming more and more likely that Joshua Ravensburgen is becoming the top goalie in this draft because of size, mobility and vision he has in the crease. He was impressive last season as a rookie and continues to take big steps with his development. He’s extremely athletic in the crease, making long stretch saves and taking up a good chunk of the net with his 6-foot-5, 192-pound frame. He has strong lateral movements and has a great eye to track the puck through traffic. While his .906 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average may be average, he has a 19-5-4 record and is a very important player for the Cougars in net.

23. Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Another fierce defender, Fiddler is a stalwart on the backend as he’s a tough customer to go up against one-on-one. He can make big-time checks, is aggressive to take time and space away from the opponent and also has some strong offensive tools. While he’s not an offensive defenseman, he’s a great skater for his size and has no problem to lead an attack when he has the opportunity. He’s a responsible player that can handle big minutes and can handle a heavy work load as a result.

24. Nathan Behm, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

I love the way that Behm approaches the game as his blend of size, smarts and skill standout. He’s highly skilled with his playmaking and ability to generate offense and chances for, but instantly change that to a more physical style whenever he needs to. He has great smarts and reads each situation well. He’s tenacious when battling and shows great composure and strength when fending off attacking players. He can be very deceptive as you’ll be guessing whether or not he’s going to pass or shoot and vice-versa.

25. Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

I feel Zonnon isn’t getting as much attention. He currently sits third in QMJHL scoring with 53 points in 36 games. When you watch him play, you’ll know why, as he’s a high motor player with blazing speed and skill. He’s a big winger (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and is insanely competitive when battling in 50-50 puck battles. He anticipates plays very well to force turnovers, does a great job to push defenders back and open things up and has no problem attacking one-on-one and drive hard to the net. Even when defending, he’s hounding pucks and pressuring defenders. He has a powerful shot, great hands and is a very smart playmaker. He’s a power forward that can do it all offensively.

26. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

Helping Sweden capture silver at the World Jr. A Challenge, Jakob Ihs-Wozniak is a very skilled and creative playmaker. Combine this with his awareness and puck skills, he can be very deceptive and difficult to contain in the open ice. He’s starting to learn how to use his size to his advantage on the attack and when protecting the puck as he’s able to be more effective that way. He’s equal parts playmaker and sharpshooter, which could make him an effective dual threat offensive producer. Though inconsistencies in both his game and production have left many wanting more.

27. Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Once a potential top-10 pick, Ryabkin’s stock has fallen significantly. A combination of being scratched, slow production and inconsistent play in the MHL is concerning. Last season, he showed he can be dominant as he had 58 points in 44 games in the MHL. When he’s at his best, he has a strong work ethic, retrieves pucks effectively, forechecks hard and forces opponents to make a mistake and capitalize on them with his goal scoring abilities. Moving to play for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL could help improve his stock as he already has three goals in two games.

28. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Cootes is one of the hardest working players in this draft class with his drive, as he’s always hunting down pucks, establishing attacks with his forechecking style and 200-foot game. He is extremely persistent and constantly coming out on top of puck battles. He plays heavy, is very intent and doesn’t back down from a battle. Defensively, he’s just as effective hustling back to help on the backcheck, getting the inside edge on puck carriers, lifting sticks and quickly regaining control.

29. Milton Gästrin, C, MoDo J20 (Nationell)

Captaining Sweden at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to a bronze medal, Gastrin is well over a point per game in the J20 Nationell with 27 points in 23 games. He displays a tremendous amount of compete and has a strong two-way game. He’s constantly involved in every play, using his size to win battles, or using the combination of his hands, speed and edgework to power through defenders and generate plays. He’s relentless when pursuing the puck and his high-end motor shows that. He’s committed on both sides of the puck as he’s always making his presence felt.

30. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

Starting off nearing my top-10 in my preseason rankings, William Moore has fallen off, but his upside as a very 200-foot, playmaking centreman is still evident. He shows his strength in battles down low, using his size to his advantage and quickly gets a play going when he comes out on top. He anticipates plays well to seal off the boards, can drive to middle and draw players in to open things up effectively. He’s responsible, can play in any situation and can produce in a variety of different ways with his playmaking or his powerful shot.

31. Cullen Potter, LW, Arizona State (NCAA)

The points may not show it (10 points in 18 games), but Potter is always the best player on the ice as he has a really strong skillset and is a fantastic play driver. At 5-foot-9, 168 pounds his pace of play, agility and edgework can get him out of tough situations. As a result, it’s a big reason why he’s a threat on the rush, as his speed allows him to cut in and get around defenders with his movement. His puck skills and handling instantly stand out as he can easily manipulate plays and fool defenders.

32. Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Easily USA’s best player at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge as Murtagh was one of the main play drivers and offensive producers. He’s an explosive skater and can find the open lanes with ease. When in the offensive zone, he’s constantly moving finding those open spaces in order to get a shot off. He’s got a quick release and snap with his motion with great accuracy in the process. He’s a battler and a fierce competitor when he doesn’t have the puck and whatever it takes to regain control.

Second Round

33. Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

34. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

35. Benjamin Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

36. Eric Nilson, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

37. Carter Amico, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

38. Luka Radivojevič, RD, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

39. Luca Romano, C, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

40. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

41. Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

42. Melvin Novotny, F, Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

43. Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State (NCAA)

44. Owen Conrad, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

45. Haoxi “Simon” Wang, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

46. Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

47. Kurban Limatov, LD, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

48. Benjamin Kevan, F, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

49. Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

50. Reese Hamilton, LD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

51. Conrad Fondrk, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

52. Eddie Genborg, F, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

53. Filip Ekberg, LW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

54. Charlie Trethewey, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

55. Tomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

56. L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

57. Kristian Epperson, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

58. Carson Cameron, RD, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

59. Topias Hynninen, C, Jukurit (Liiga)

60. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

61. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

62. Love Härenstam, G, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

63. Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen, LD, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA)

64. Quinn Beauchense, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Honourbale Mentions

David Lewandowksi, C, Saskatoon Blades (WHL), Shamar Moses, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL), William Horcoff, C, USA U18 (NTDP), Arvid Drott, RW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell), Oscar Davidsson, LW, HV71 (SHL), Philippe Veilleux, C/LW, Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL), Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL), Max Westergård, F, Frölunda HC J20 (Nationell)

