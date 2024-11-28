Barrie Colts’ Kashawn Aitcheson Making Noise for Upcoming NHL Draft

In the Ontario Hockey League, he plays an all-around game that has got him noticed by scouts and and analysts alike. On Tuesday night in London, Ontario, at Game 1 of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge it was no different — laying big hits and scoring goals. Essentially, this kid is an impact player in all aspects of the game.

At 18 years old, Kashawn Aitcheson has solidified himself a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The native of Toronto stands at six-foot-one and just shy of 200 pounds with time to grow.

But it’s his overall ability that has landed him in the top-20 discussion. With six goals and 13 points through 20 games this season with the Colts, there’s no doubt that he can produce offensively. But it’s his physicality and ability to get under the skin of his opponents that makes him even more of an asset.

Aitcheson’s Physicality Rang True in Prospects Challenge

It was just one game, but Aitcheson made noise early in Game 1 of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge on Tuesday. A couple of big hit early in the first period, he finished the frame off with a massive open-ice hit — albeit interference that he was penalized for — that led to a scrum between the two teams.

Getting under the skin of a his opponents? No problem. But it was more than that. The National Team Development Program players seemed to steer away from dumping the puck in his corner through the remaining two periods. His heavy hits and willingness to engage early on created a lingering sense of fear amongst some of his opponents — something even his head coach noticed, even if he is relatively unfamiliar with his game.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (Eric Young/CHL)

“Yeah, I don’t know much about him. But I like him, a lot,” said Team CHL head coach Kris Mallette during his post-game availability. “I think his movement within the game in regards to his puck-handling, his edge work, it’s very impressive. The physicality is very impressive. And the ability from what I’ve been told and actually watched, you know, he’s not afraid to mix it up and I think that if there was anything that was to come about he seems to be one of those players that would take it upon himself to be that ultimate teammate. So, yeah, real special player. Really fun to watch and I think just trying to control those emotions, play on that edge, is something that’s really special for him.”

Aitcheson’s Offence Underrated

Even at nearly a point-per-game with his OHL team, the focus on the Colts’ defenceman seems to be more on the physical edge he plays with rather than the offensive side of his game. Still, averaging 0.65 points per game this season isn’t a coincidence.

Again, he displayed some of that in London on Tuesday. His ability to see the game from his own end and move the puck up with ease was apparent during his time on the ice. As mentioned by Mallette, he can handle the puck and is edge work is that of a future first-round pick in the NHL and he will make a difference to whichever lineup he’s added to in the coming years.

As for his shot, it wasn’t a major discussion point around his game coming into this week’s Prospects Challenge, but that changed when he scored late in the third period to put Team CHL up 6-0 at the time.

“I played my game today. I was throwing the body and stirring the pot,” said Aitcheson following the game. “I was chipping in offensively when I could.”

After scoring a goal and bringing a physical dimension to @CHLHockey's 6-1 win at the #CHLUSAProspectsChallenge on Tuesday, @OHLBarrieColts defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson is looking forward to more in Oshawa 🎥 pic.twitter.com/YRZ3RUlwPn — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 27, 2024

Aitcheson’s goal was confirmed following about four minutes of play as his hard wrister went through traffic, over the goalie’s shoulder at hit the back bar in the top of the net before coming straight out.

Aitcheson noted after the game that he recognized the sound of that bar and had a feeling it had gone in. However, at the time, he may have been the only one to know that.

His ability to get the shot through traffic and seeing the back of the net was further confirmation that Aitcheson’s ability goes well beyond the scope of a big, physical defenceman. In fact, he might be one of the better all-around defenceman in this year’s draft class — adding physicality and offensive prowess.

