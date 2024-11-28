Top Performers From the 2024 CHL/ USA Prospects Challenge

For the first time, the Canadian Hockey League added to their showcase of their top draft eligible prospects. While there’s the showdown between players within the CHL in a prospect showcase, the league and the USA National Team Development Program created a two-game showcase for scouts and prospect writers to get more viewings of some of the top junior players in North America.

Team CHL won both games, a commanding 6-1 victory in the first game and a chippy, close 3-2 game in the second. As a result, their best players stood above the rest. While Team USA were without arguably their top-three prospects; James Hagens– the now slightly early favourite for first overall–, Logan Hensler and Cullen Potter, all of which are now at the collegiate level. There were moments where Team USA tried to push back but the CHL was too much for them to handle.

While Hagens still holds the spot as the top prospect, this challenge has a few more emerging candidates. Here are some of the standout players from the two-game series for both the CHL and Team USA.

Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Already claiming TSN’s Craig Button’s top spot, Porter Martone’s power and skill instantly took over. Martone made his presence felt in all areas of the ice as he’s a power forward that can change the tide of a game. In this series, his vision and reads were on point. He was in one place at one moment and then another the next in order to quickly get to the prime scoring areas. It was evident on his assist in the second game where he quickly retrieves the puck, finds the space up top and gets a shot on net– which was deflected by Caleb Desnoyers.

Martone was always in the right spot at the right time. Even without the puck, his timing to break up plays can lead to a dangerous chance. He isn’t afraid to mix it up with the rough stuff and isn’t afraid to back down from a challenge. He’s a natural leader with skill and bite and with his 43 points in 21 games with the Steelheads, there are plenty of reasons why he’s emerged as a potential number one pick.

Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otter (OHL)

Matthew Schaefer grabbed everyone’s attention at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup as he was clearly Canada’s best player. While he missed the start of the season with mono, he hasn’t missed a beat as he has 18 points in 14 games with the Otters and just dominated in the first game in the series.

Matthew Schaefer, Team CHL (Eric Young/CHL)

Schaefer had a great assist on Cameron Schmidt’s early second period goal, but he had two individual efforts that left everyone’s jaw on the floor. He blocked a shot without a glove and his stick, showing that he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Then his offensive instincts and ability to rush was on display as he scored a fantastic end-to-end rush goal. The way he turns on the jets and bears down to generate speed and beat everyone was impressive.

His calm presence, poise and maturity was evident, especially on the breakouts and leading an attack. Martone is generating buzz, but a top pairing defender in Schaefer who can play in all situations will be enticing for any team selecting first overall.

Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

If there’s one player that’s seeing their stock consistently rise from the start of the season, it’s Lakovic. He got the scoring started in the first game with a breakaway goal, picking the top corner and assisted on Brady Martin’s goal. Beyond the stats, other aspects of his game from league play carried over. He has a great blend of speed and power in his game, using his size and strength to neutralize plays and regain possession. He excels in tight spaces on the ice, setting up plays, pressuring defenders effectively.

Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The WHL’s leading scorer with 23 goals did what he did best and that is get shots and find the back of the net. Schmidt is a goal scoring machine and he scored off the rush early on in the second period. He’s extremely quick and agile as he can get to top speed with just a few strides. He has a bullet of a shot as he always has that shooter’s mentality, having great accuracy and a great amount of power behind his shot. He’s 5-foot-7, 161 pounds, but that doesn’t bother him as his motor and skating abilities elevate his game.

Cameron Schmidt, Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Rob Wilton)

Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Aitcheson was an absolute force with his strength on both sides of the puck and it was noticeable in both games. Every time he was on the ice, he was there to impose his will on the opposition, as he didn’t hesitate to lay the body and show his physical presence. He even scored on a powerful point shot. He also showed great chemistry with Guelph Storm defender Quinn Beauchesne. He was there to make himself known as a two-way, physical threat and he did just that.

Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Another defender with a steady shut-down game, Smith was extremely effective in defending against the rush. He had great gap control and utilized an active stick in order to quickly break plays up and force players to lose control. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, his towering frame allowed him to gain the inside edge to create separation very well. When regaining control, he was quick and effective in starting a play and exiting his own zone.

Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Murtagh was Team USA’s best player by a mile. His skating is one of his strengths and it was on full display. He utilizes his agility, footwork and edges to his advantage to get to the open spaces on the ice. With the combination of his strong puck control and soft hands, he instantly becomes an offensive threat. His shot also makes him a lethal threat in the offensive zone. He scored two of Team USA’s three goals as he was key offensive contributor.

Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Desnoyers did a lot of great things in the first game, showing great intensity and executing plays well. It was the second game where he shined. He got the scoring started with a deflection 16 seconds in and had a fantastic pass from the point to find Michael Misa for the second goal of the game. He’s simplistic, competitive and does everything right when the puck is on his stick as he extremely reliable in any situation.

