Analyst’s Sidney Crosby to the Maple Leafs Trade Proposal Doesn’t Make Sense

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a slow start to their 2024-25 campaign and sit last in the Metropolitan Division with a 7-12-4 record for 18 points through their first 23 games. While the team hasn’t indicated they plan on rebuilding while their aging core is around, that hasn’t stopped fans and analysts from drawing up potential trade scenarios for some of their star players. In a recent segment on Sportscenter, there was a legitimate discussion as to whether or not Sidney Crosby could be a fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the event he requested a trade.

Jay Onrait and Brian Hayes discussed whether any trade would be possible between the Maple Leafs and Penguins surrounding Crosby, being sure to point out the obvious obstacles which include the clauses that give him trade protection, as well as some salary cap issues that would further complicate any transaction between the two sides. Hayes holds an opinion that the Penguins need to move Crosby because of how bad the Penguins have played and give him one more shot at another Stanley Cup before he retires, rather than letting him retire on a team that’s near the bottom of the standings.

Hayes also mentions the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche as teams that make sense to acquire Crosby, but he believes the Maple Leafs make more sense as a fit since he could be the piece that finally puts them over the edge and into the conversation to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967. He adds that with the Maple Leafs’ championship window closing, they should be open to parting with future assets to make a deep playoff run, and believes they have the pieces to make a blockbuster deal work.

This season, Crosby has scored eight goals and added 13 assists for 21 points through 23 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 600 goals and added 1017 assists for 1617 points through 1295 games which comes out to a 1.25 points-per-game average. The fact he has been able to maintain solid offensive production at the age of 37 with no signs of slowing down, he is still an elite asset and should be viewed as one of the most elite players in the NHL.

Crosby Being Traded Unlikely, Probably Impossible

When it comes to how realistic a Crosby trade to the Maple Leafs is, it seems pretty unlikely, probably impossible. The two-year extension he recently signed that takes him through the 2026-27 season has a full no-movement clause, leaving any possible trade in his hands. I will give Onrait and Hayes credit because they made sure to point out everything that could hold back this trade from ever happening, but even suggesting it to be a possibility made zero sense to begin with. Hayes pointed out that the only way Crosby gets traded is if he asks for it, and there has been no indication of that happening.

Now, the fit with the Maple Leafs makes sense. He could fit into their lineup and bolster their forward depth while being the veteran with enough of a winning resume to push the team over the edge and into contention. At the same time, it would make more sense for the team to look to move on from Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, or Tristan Jarry before they considered asking Crosby if he wanted to move. Their losing record could make Crosby upset, but he has made it clear every chance he gets that he doesn’t wanna play for another team before he retires, despite not being on a contender.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the Penguins have made some trades that could indicate they are focused on their future, they haven’t pulled off a blockbuster deal or made any indication they plan to enter a rebuild anytime soon. They acquired rookie Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets and also brought in youngster Philip Tomasino in a trade with the Nashville Predators, but they don’t seem to be in a rush to blow things up, but instead would rather multitask and focus on both the present and the future.

The other big issue with this trade proposal is that the Maple Leafs don’t have the assets to acquire Crosby. They have a few solid prospects in Easton Cowan, Nikita Grebyonkin, and Topi Niemelä, but none of them are valuable enough to move the needle in a trade with the Penguins. On top of this, they would have to find a way to free up some cap space, all while not having their first-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. There isn’t a single package that would make sense for the Penguins unless the Maple Leafs are open to moving one of their core players in hopes of moving the needle, so this idea can be shut down.

