NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are flexible as they search for a defenseman on the trade market, but they are looking. Meanwhile, Rick Dhaliwal pegs the Columbus Blue Jackets as a possible trade fit for the Vancouver Canucks. Finally, are the Montreal Canadiens leaning more toward trading or signing Jake Evans? The New Jersey Devils are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for Evans.

Oilers Exploring Blue Line Upgrades Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers have compiled a list and are actively calling teams about potential blue-line upgrades, reports TSN insider Pierre LeBrun. He adds that the Oilers are open to all types of defensemen and the team has cast a wide net in an attempt to strengthen what is being seen as an already strong group. LeBrun suggests that GM Stan Bowman is focusing on both top-four options and depth pieces to help in the event of injuries.

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun points out that the Oilers’ defense has performed better than expected this season—ranking eighth in the league in goals against. That doesn’t mean they’re satisfied with what they have. Among the names reportedly on their radar is David Savard, a shutdown, penalty-killing right-handed defenseman. However, the Oilers are also open to acquiring left-handed puck movers.

Bowman has begun reaching out to teams to assess the market, but LeBrun notes that one of the hurdles is the competition in the Eastern Conference, where several teams are still in the mix for the playoffs.

Could the Blue Jackets Trade with the Canucks?

Vancouver Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal joined the Halford and Brough in the Morning Show on Thursday and reported the Columbus Blue Jackets make a lot of sense in trade talks with the Canucks. “A lot of people feel the one team that could satisfy Vancouver for Pettersson is Columbus.” He adds, “Tons of cap space, good young centers, draft picks to pull off a Pettersson trade.”

Dhaliwal said the Canucks aren’t keen about trading Pettersson to a team in the Western Conference and certainly not in their own division. He said if Pettersson “pops off” in a few years, the Canucks don’t want him doing that against them four times per season. He also noted that teams are calling the Canucks trying to do their due diligence on what went down between Pettersson and J.T. Miller. The last thing anyone wants is to make a massive trade and bring in a locker room issue.

Dhaliwal believes one of the big problems the Canucks faced is that they lost several of their dressing room managers when guys like Chris Tanev, Tanner Pearson, Ian Cole, and others left. They’ve struggled to keep peace ever since.

Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov Will Not Join Team This Season, Plus Jake Evans Trade Talk

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes confirmed on Wednesday that KHL prospect Ivan Demidov will not join the team this season. Demidov is someone the Canadiens have high hopes for, but his commitments to his contract with the KHL means he won’t jump to the NHL immediately.

Frank Seravalli reports that his deal now extends until May 31, “which makes it tougher to envision the scenario Demidov can play this season.”

As excited as fans are to see Demidov in action, this isn’t the worst news for the Canadiens. They’ve become a competitive team this season. Still, they’re not necessarily ready to compete for a Stanley Cup, and it would serve them better to have a more developed Demidov when their success is more consistent.

LeBrun also noted that the Canadiens have begun preliminary contract talks with Jake Evans. Evans is a popular player in trade talks as a pending UFA. LeBrun says there will have to be some give and take and that they can’t afford to pay him what he might get on the free agent market.