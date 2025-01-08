Penguins’ Crosby Breaks Faceoff Record for Most Faceoffs Won

On Tuesday (Jan. 7) when the Pittsburgh Penguins faced the Columbus Blue Jackets, Penguins forward Sidney Crosby broke a record as he won his 15,183rd faceoff becoming the leader in faceoffs won since the NHL began tracking the stat during the 1997-98 season, passing the previous leader, Patrice Bergeron.

KING OF THE DOT 👑



With his 15,183rd career face-off win, Sidney Crosby has won the most face-offs in NHL history (since the NHL started tracking the stat in 1997-98). pic.twitter.com/0qf1wtEcJ5 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 8, 2025

Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar is third on the all-time list with 14,031 wins, retired Joe Thornton is fourth with 13,408, and Jonathan Toews is fifth with 11,986. Considering Crosby’s rookie season was a struggle for him on the dot, where he only had a 45.5 win percentage on faceoffs, it’s incredible to see how far he has come after adding another skill and accolade to his illustrious career.

The Penguins went on to lose the game to the Blue Jackets by a score of 4-3, but Crosby was able to notch two assists as he helped his team pick up a point as they continued to try and fight their way into a playoff spot. Crosby, who is 37 years old, has 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points through 42 games this season.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.