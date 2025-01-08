Ottawa Charge Defeat New York Sirens 3-2

The Ottawa Charge travelled to the Prudential Center where they faced off against the New York Sirens for the last game of their extended road trip. Perhaps the time on the road gave them some good luck, for they defeated the home team 3-2.

Game Recap

Just four minutes into the game, the Sirens kicked us off. Noora Tulus had a hold of the puck after a pass from Allyson Simpson in the faceoff circle. Ella Shelton drove up to the net and received a pass from Tulus. She sent the puck into the back of the net to score the first goal of the night and her first of the season. This was her second game since being activated off injured reserve (IR), and what a special goal it was to celebrate. Just over a minute later, the visitors answered back. Victoria Bach drove up the ice with Danielle Serdachny toward their scoring zone. Bach passed to Serdachny who was able to tip the puck into the net from in front of the net.

Five minutes later, the Charge broke the tie to put themselves on top of the scoreboard. The Sirens attempted to get the puck out of their zone. The puck bounced away from them and in front of Shiann Darkangelo. She was able to tip the puck into the net before anyone could understand what exactly was happening. As the period came to a close, the Charge were up 2-1.

Ottawa Charge celebrate a goal (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

4:52 into the second period, the first penalty of the night was recorded. Brianne Jenner was sent to the box for interference. The Sirens were not able to score with the extra player advantage and play continued at full strength. Three minutes later, the Charge scored their third of the night. Jenner got the puck and passed it to Emily Clark. She had a beautiful breakaway towards the net. With no one defending her, she was able to increase the Charge’s lead by one. Ottawa went on to earn two more penalties this period, one for hooking and one for slashing, but the Sirens were unable to take advantage of the extra player on the ice.

Immediately into the third period, the Sirens earned their fourth power play of the night. This time the Charge were sent to the box for tripping. Despite not scoring here, they did manage to get one back eight minutes in. Chloe Aurard sent the puck to Micah Zandee-Hart at the blue line. From here, she passed up to Maja Nylen Persson who was near the faceoff circle. She then took a shot and scored the second goal of the night for the Sirens. This game also marked Persson’s debut in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Scoring the first goal of her career in her debut game is a pretty great way to celebrate that. Although she was able to get the Sirens within one, it was not enough. The Charge took home the win.

Next Games

The Charge will look to keep up the momentum when they host the Boston Fleet on Jan. 11. The Sirens will stay at home and host the Toronto Sceptres on Jan. 12.