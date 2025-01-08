Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Records 300th Win

Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 300th career victory on Tuesday night (Jan. 7) as the Jets defeated the Nashville Predators on home ice.

Hellebuyck, 31, becomes just the 41st goaltender in NHL history, and just the seventh US-born netminder to reach the 300-win mark. He now sits just one win behind Mike Richter for sixth among US-born goaltenders, as he continues to climb the American leaderboards.

He reached that mark in just 538 games, which is the third fastest all-time behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (490) and Jacques Plante (521). He has now become the fastest to 300 wins among American goaltenders, surpassing Ryan Miller who needed 560 games.

Drafted 130th overall by the Jets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Hellebuyck has established himself as one of the elite NHL netminders since taking the reigns as the starter in 2016. In the next eight seasons, he finished in the top five in Vezina Trophy voting four times, being named the league’s top goaltender twice.

He was also the winner of the William M. Jennings trophy in the 2023-24 season after the Jets allowed the fewest goals in the regular season. Additionally, Hellebuyck is also a four-time All-Star.

In his 538 games, Hellebuyck holds a 300-179-43 record. This season, he seems primed to add to the successes even more, as he leads the league in wins (25), shutouts (5), save percentage (0.926), and goals-against average (2.09).