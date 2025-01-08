Stars Erase 3-Goal Deficit, Beat Rangers 5-4 in OT

After allowing three goals in the first 12 minutes of the hockey game, the Dallas Stars (25-13-1) rallied to beat the New York Rangers (18-20-2) 5-4 in overtime. Jason Robertson and Evgenii Dadonov each had a goal and two points, and Jamie Benn netted home the OT winner. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in the win.

Alexis Lafrenière and Vincent Trocheck had two goals for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin had three assists. Jonathan Quick made 34 stops in the loss.

Game Recap

This game was action-packed early as both teams exchanged a plethora of chances early on. Quick made key stops for the Rangers in the first 10 minutes and his teammates took full advantage. Lafrenière scored his 10th of the season at 6:56 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle, beating Oettinger short-side, over the blocker, giving the Rangers the early 1-0 lead. Trocheck made it 2-0 at 9:55, and 99 seconds later Lafrenière scored his second of the period on a breakaway, through the legs of Oettinger.

Evgenii Dadonov, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite the 3-0 Rangers lead, the Stars controlled much of the play, leading the game in shots, but couldn’t buy a goal early. That changed at 12:57 of the first when Matt Duchene threw a puck in front of the net that deflected off of Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakanainen’s stick, and past Quick. Dadonov brought the Stars to within one with a power play goal, taking advantage of a rebound in the crease, at 15:56. The Rangers led the Stars 3-2 after a wacky opening 20 minutes, despite trailing 19-8 in the shot department.

Robertson tied the game at 13:14 of the second with a rare backhand shot over Quick’s blocker. The Rangers were 0-for-3 on the power play in the period, and the shots were even, 9-9.

At 12:56 of the final frame, Trocheck scored his second of the game with a power play goal, tipping the puck in the crease, and past Oettinger. After the Stars dominated much of the period, Thomas Harley finally tied the game with less than three minutes remaining, scoring his sixth of the season, and sending the game to overtime.

LIKE WE SAID, CAP IS RED HOT!!! pic.twitter.com/HgEZlTvhzw — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2025

Jamie Benn scored the Stars’ second power play goal of the night at 2:17 of overtime off a quick pass from the right boards from Robertson, quickly getting it on net and behind Quick to give Dallas a dramatic 5-4 OT win. That goal made Tuesday night his third straight game with a goal and extended the Stars’ point streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Up Next

The Rangers are back in action on Thursday night, as they host the New Jersey Devils. New York has lost both meetings against the Devils this season, being outscored 10-1.

The Stars play the second game of a five-game road trip on Thursday night, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.