Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Devils – 1/11/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (22-15-2) at DEVILS (25-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Goncalves moved up to the third line with Paul and Eyssimont during the Lightning morning skate Saturday; Chaffee moved to the fourth line with Girgensons and Glendening. … Moser, a defenseman who will miss his 13th straight game, did not skate Saturday but is on the road trip.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning Mid-Season Report Cards: Top Line Forwards
- Point & McDonagh Set Milestones as the Lightning Beat the Struggling Bruins 4-1
- Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Lightning – 1/9/25
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
Tatar will dress after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Hatakka, a defenseman who has not played this season because of shoulder surgery, skated on his own Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- 5 Leading Candidates for the Jack Adams Award Halfway Through 2024-25
- Sheldon Keefe Admits Devils Need to Work on Overtime Situations
- 3 Takeaways from the Devils’ 3-2 OT Loss to the Rangers