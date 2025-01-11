Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Devils – 1/11/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (22-15-2) at DEVILS (25-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Goncalves moved up to the third line with Paul and Eyssimont during the Lightning morning skate Saturday; Chaffee moved to the fourth line with Girgensons and Glendening. … Moser, a defenseman who will miss his 13th straight game, did not skate Saturday but is on the road trip.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Tatar will dress after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Hatakka, a defenseman who has not played this season because of shoulder surgery, skated on his own Saturday.

