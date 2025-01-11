Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Blues – 1/11/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Owen Sillinger

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Cole Sillinger will return after missing one game due to illness and replace his brother Owen Sillinger, a forward. … Jack Johnson, a defenseman, also was out due to illness Thursday but will be a healthy scratch.

More from THW:

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Leddy, a defenseman, participated in St. Louis’ morning skate Saturday and skated for the third straight day; he has not played since Oct. 15.

More from THW: