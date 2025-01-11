Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Blues – 1/11/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (19-17-6) at BLUES (20-19-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Owen Sillinger
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
Cole Sillinger will return after missing one game due to illness and replace his brother Owen Sillinger, a forward. … Jack Johnson, a defenseman, also was out due to illness Thursday but will be a healthy scratch.
More from THW:
- Blue Jackets Benefiting From AHL Cleveland’s Performance & Systems
- Ivan Provorov: The Trade the Oilers Need
- Blue Jackets Race Past Kraken Behind Young Guns
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Leddy, a defenseman, participated in St. Louis’ morning skate Saturday and skated for the third straight day; he has not played since Oct. 15.
More from THW:
- How Have the Blues Played to Start 2025?
- Blues Blitz Ducks Early and Cruise to 6-2 Victory
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Ducks – 1/9/25