Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Maple Leafs – 1/11/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (18-13-10) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Phillip Di Giuseppe
Max Sasson — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Nils Hoglander
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks were traveling to Toronto on Saturday after being delayed in Raleigh, North Carolina due to inclement weather following a 2-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.
More from THW:
- Jordan Staal & the Hurricanes Shut Out Canucks 2-0
- Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Hurricanes – 1/10/25
- Brock Boeser is Islanders’ Most Likely Target on the Canucks
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)
Status report
Pacioretty will return after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss at the Hurricanes on Thursday. … McCabe skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; coach Craig Berube said there is no timeline for the return of the defenseman, who will miss his third straight game, but that he “feels good and he’s doing well.” … Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to resume skating next week.
More from THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Woll & the Troubled Canucks
- Is It Time for Nicholas Robertson to Leave the Maple Leafs?
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs