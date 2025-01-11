Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Maple Leafs – 1/11/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Phillip Di Giuseppe

Max Sasson — Pius Suter — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks were traveling to Toronto on Saturday after being delayed in Raleigh, North Carolina due to inclement weather following a 2-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)

Status report

Pacioretty will return after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss at the Hurricanes on Thursday. … McCabe skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; coach Craig Berube said there is no timeline for the return of the defenseman, who will miss his third straight game, but that he “feels good and he’s doing well.” … Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to resume skating next week.

