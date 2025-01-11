Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Flyers – 1/11/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (17-19-5) at FLYERS (17-20-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Sam Colangelo

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Nikita Nesterenko — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. … Lycksell will play for the first time since Dec. 21 and will replace Farabee, a forward.

