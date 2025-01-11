Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Flyers – 1/11/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (17-19-5) at FLYERS (17-20-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Sam Colangelo
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Nikita Nesterenko — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday.
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers held an optional morning skate. … Lycksell will play for the first time since Dec. 21 and will replace Farabee, a forward.
