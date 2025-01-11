Ducks News & Rumors: Gibson, Vatrano, Zegras, Dumoulin & More

The Anaheim Ducks have posted a 4-2-1 record in a rare successful stretch despite facing stiff competition. During that span, the team has wins over the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, and Tampa Bay Lightning. However, the Ducks still sit near the bottom of the standings, and general manager Pat Verbeek will probably become a seller again ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Verbeek took one name off the market by signing Frank Vatrano to a three-year, $18 million contract extension last Sunday (Jan. 5), but goaltender John Gibson and blueliner Brian Dumoulin could still be up for grabs. We will examine the rumors surrounding them and other recent topics of note in the latest edition of Ducks News and Rumors.

Gibson’s Acquisition Price Remains High

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Verbeek is asking for a lot in trade talks involving Gibson. The 31-year-old Gibson has a 7-5-2 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage across 16 outings this season. He carries a $6.4 million cap hit through the 2026-27 campaign and has a 10-team no-trade list, which could complicate a potential trade like it has in the past.

Friedman has mentioned before that Gibson’s health and statistical results were other concerns, but those have been put to bed for now. As a result, the rumor mill should continue to churn for the veteran netminder ahead of the trade deadline. He is currently the only goalie on TSN’s Trade Bait Board, slotting in at No. 4 on the list.

Vatrano’s Unique Contract Leads to Plenty of Questions

Vatrano’s deferred money extension was accomplished with approval from the NHL. However, the league has never liked these deals and hopes to eliminate them in upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. In the meantime, the Ducks will benefit from having a $4.57 million average annual value instead of $6 million, and Vatrano will earn $900,000 a year for 10 years, starting in 2035, when he plans to live outside of California in a more favorable tax system. The Ducks won’t receive a cap charge of $900,000 during those seasons.

Vatrano has 11 goals and 23 points through 40 games this campaign, putting him on pace to fall dramatically short of his 2023-24 statistics. The 30-year-old winger was a breakout performer for the Ducks last season, amassing 37 markers and 60 points in 82 appearances. He achieved his goal of staying in Orange County and removing the distractions of being traded or pending free agency could help get him back on track.

Zegras Resumes Skating

Trevor Zegras has missed the last 17 games due to a right knee injury. On Dec. 12, he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus and received a six-week timeline for his recovery. If he doesn’t return ahead of schedule, he could be out for at least another two weeks. Still, it was encouraging to see him back skating with his teammates.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zegras had two goals and four assists in seven games before getting hurt versus the Senators on Dec. 4. The trade chatter that has circled him has quieted, but it could pick up again once he is back in the fold.

Ducks Looking To Deal Dumoulin

Dumoulin’s name has surfaced in plenty of trade rumors recently (from ‘Ottawa Senators need to step up their efforts for help on defence with injuries mounting,’ Ottawa Citizen, Jan. 7, 2025). The 33-year-old defender is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer, and moving him ahead of the trade deadline appears inevitable as Verbeek will look to gain an asset or two from contending teams seeking a shutdown defenseman.

Dumoulin has contributed eight assists, 42 shots on goal, 66 blocked shots, and 44 hits across 41 contests this season. He has been linked to teams like the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, Senators and Oilers.

Procyszyn Lands North Bay Captaincy

Ethan Procyszyn, selected in the third round (68th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Ducks, was named the captain of the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) North Bay Battalion on Friday (Jan. 10). Owen Van Steensel was traded to the Barrie Colts on Sunday (Jan. 5), creating the vacancy.

The 18-year-old Procyszyn has 21 goals and 36 points through 37 OHL games this season. The hard-hitting center is known for his two-way ability, and his offensive contributions have reached another level in 2024-25.

Ducks Seek Continued Success on Road Trip

As previously mentioned, the Ducks have been playing better recently. However, the club is coming off a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (Jan. 9). The Ducks continue a six-game road trip versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (Jan. 11). The team will be doing plenty of evaluating ahead of the trade deadline and getting a clearer picture of who should be part of the organization moving forward should factor into the decision-making process.