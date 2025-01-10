Blues Blitz Ducks Early and Cruise to 6-2 Victory

The Anaheim Ducks went into tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues playing some of their best hockey of the 2024-25 season. They would finish the game feeling no such way, as they were dominated by the Blues from the opening puck drop. The game was effectively over after a 4-1 finish to the first period. The Blues got goals from Robert Thomas, Tyler Tucker, Jordan Kyrou, and Dylan Holloway in a 12-minute span, while recent American Hockey League call-up Nikita Nesterenko netted the opening tally for Anaheim.

Tough Night at the Office for Dostal, Trouba, and Dumoulin

No Duck was particularly good, but if you were goaltender Lukas Dostal, or defensemen Jacob Trouba and Brian Dumoulin, this was a night to forget. Dostal, who is in the middle of a great first campaign in a true timeshare in the Ducks goal crease, can’t be blamed entirely. He was often screened by his own defenders or faced second and third chances often. But he also didn’t control rebounds and didn’t challenge shooters enough.

Related: Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Ducks – 1/9/25

Trouba and Dumoulin have proven to be an effective defense-first duo since the former’s acquisition, but they were playing minimal defense on the ice tonight. They both finished minus-4 and played slow and without any sharpness or defensive zone awareness. This is one that the entire team needs to move on from, and quickly, given they play tomorrow night in Philadelphia against the Flyers. That promises to be a fun one.

Great Night at the Office for Thomas, Buchnevich, and Fowler

On the other end, several Blues got involved in the action. Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, and Thomas each had two points, while former Duck Cam Fowler, who was honored by his former teammates with gifts for his 1,000 career games, collected an assist.

Cam Fowler, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The performance puts the Blues back in the win column and just two points behind the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. They next face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (Jan. 11).