3 Takeaways From the Wild’s Loss to the Avalanche

The Minnesota Wild played host to the Colorado Avalanche for the first time this season on Thursday, Jan. 9, and the Wild caught the Avalanche in their second half of a back-to-back where they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game. Both teams were dealing with quite a few injuries to their lineups, but the Wild just lost two of their top defensemen Brock Faber and Jonas Brodin, in their win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Jan. 7. In net for the Wild was Filip Gustavsson while Marc-André Fleury was questionable prior to the game due to illness but he was able to be the back-up.

The Avalanche got things started, and for a little bit it looked like it was going to be a long night for Wild fans, although in the first, there was some hope. However, the Avalanche took control and ran away with the 6-1 win. We’ll take a look at what happened, starting with how the Wild had plenty of chances to get on the board.

Wild Had Chances

All night long, the Wild had chances that either just missed the net or the Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was ready to save. There were plenty of whiffed chances, and they just couldn’t convert. While it’s clear they’re missing their players who are out, they have players who can score but couldn’t get it going outside of Zach Bogosian.

“Yeah, I would agree, but I don’t think either team was really, you know, it wasn’t like I said it wasn’t like we were under siege and it was attack, attack, attack. They had looks, and when they had them, they made them, and when we had them, we didn’t make them, but sometimes that’s how it goes,” said head coach John Hynes in answer to the lack of offense.

Wild’s Penalty Kill Up & Power Play Down

An area that has been a constant struggle for the Wild this season is their penalty kill, but against the Avalanche, it looked like it had new life despite being out a few of their top killers in Brodin and Faber. They lined up at the defensive blue line and did their best to create a wall and keep the Avalanche from crossing into their zone. It worked, and although the Avalanche did make it in a few times, they could block the shots.

John Hynes, Head Coach of the Minnesota Wild (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

While their penalty kill looked like it couldn’t be stopped, their power play couldn’t get anything going, and they were also scored on while the Avalanche were shorthanded. They had three chances on the man advantage to get back into the game but couldn’t make it happen. Again, they had some good looks, but nothing would go in, or their own player would block it.

Some good and some bad in special teams, as their penalty kill looked outstanding and did what needed to be done. Now, they just need to figure out how to do this consistently and add some scoring.

Wild’s Defense Continues to Lead in Offense

Despite being as depleted as the Wild were in the defense department, they still managed to tally points. It started with Bogosian, who’s been playing very strong hockey lately; he took a pass from Frédérick Gaudreau, held on to it a little bit, and found an opening to send one past the Avalanche goaltender.

Not only has the defense stepped up offensively, but they have also kept their defensive priorities. Jon Merrill especially has stepped up his game in terms of blocked shots and getting his stick in passing lanes. He was throwing his body all over the ice to keep the Avalanche from getting a shot through to Gustavsson, and it worked in the beginning.

Regardless of how the game ended, the way the defense started the game is the way they should play the whole game. Hopefully, this loss was just a one-off as the new defensemen, especially David Jiříček, get acclimated to the lineup and will potentially be more comfortable in their next game.

Related: David Jiříček Brings Size & Youth to Wild Defensive Core

“He was good, I thought, you can see there are times in the game where he caught your attention, where you’re like, okay, I see like a nice play, a puck move or a pass, you see the size. I thought he competed hard; it was good to see him. It was obviously my first opportunity to see him live in the game, and I thought he came in and competed hard and I thought he showed at times his ability to move the puck and see the ice and have poise and confidence with it, and when he was called upon to defend, I thought there was a competitiveness to him, and he played hard in those areas. So it was good,” said Hynes about Jiříček’s debut.

Wild Face Sharks

The Wild will head on the road to face the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Jan. 11, and they’ll have to be ready. The last time these two teams met, it favored the Wild 5-,2, but the Sharks will be looking to avenge that. The Wild will potentially have the upper hand as the Sharks will be on the second game of a back-to-back, and hopefully, the Wild can pick up a win to shake off this loss.