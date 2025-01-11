Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blackhawks – 1/11/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (25-13-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-26-2)
7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman
Corey Perry — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Joshua Brown, Alec Regula
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … McDavid did not practice with the Oilers in Chicago on Friday but is expected to play; he was having his No. 97 retired by Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon – Craig Smith — Ryan Donato
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report
Soderblom likely will start after Mrazek made 23 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
