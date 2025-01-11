Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blackhawks – 1/11/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (25-13-3) at BLACKHAWKS (14-26-2)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Zach Hyman

Corey Perry — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Joshua Brown, Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … McDavid did not practice with the Oilers in Chicago on Friday but is expected to play; he was having his No. 97 retired by Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon – Craig Smith — Ryan Donato

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

Soderblom likely will start after Mrazek made 23 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

