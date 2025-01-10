Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Red Wings – 1/10/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (14-25-2) at RED WINGS (18-18-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon – Philipp Kurashev — Ryan Donato
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jone
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Craig Smith, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report
The Blackhawks held a lightly attended optional morning skate Friday.
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Status report
Kasper will move to left wing on the first line, with Veleno moving to fourth-line center.
