Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Red Wings – 1/10/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (14-25-2) at RED WINGS (18-18-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon – Philipp Kurashev — Ryan Donato

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jone
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Craig Smith, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

The Blackhawks held a lightly attended optional morning skate Friday. 

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot
Ville Husso

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Kasper will move to left wing on the first line, with Veleno moving to fourth-line center.

