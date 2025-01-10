Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Red Wings – 1/10/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon – Philipp Kurashev — Ryan Donato

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jone

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Craig Smith, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

The Blackhawks held a lightly attended optional morning skate Friday.

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Status report

Kasper will move to left wing on the first line, with Veleno moving to fourth-line center.

