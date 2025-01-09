Blackhawks Need To Rediscover Their Love for the Game Amid Struggles

There has been a dark cloud over the Chicago Blackhawks. They’re in a tough stretch, losing six of their last eight games. They got pummeled at the Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve and on Jan. 5 against the New York Rangers, which caused some ire amongst the fanbase and the players.

The players’ quotes and actions have seemed more somber, like Jason Dickinson smashing his stick at practice on Jan. 7. All the talk has been centered around what the Blackhawks are trying to remedy, what they want their team identity to be, and so on. This brings up another aspect that has been missing: fun.

Blackhawks Stressors Have Taken a Toll

The Blackhawks have been under a lot of stress over the last few years. Players have been asked, albeit expected, to endure a lot of losing, but they hope to fight back to prominence soon. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t trying to change their fortunes. This season has been difficult. The Blackhawks were expected to be better than last year, yet they are in last place.

Captain Nick Foligno said on Jan. 7, “I’m sure it’s frustrating for the fanbase. Whatever they feel, it’s a thousand times worse for us.” Those words struck a chord because he’s right. The players are carrying the brunt of it. It’s tough, especially knowing they aren’t meeting the expectations they set for themselves before the season of making a push to play meaningful games.

One quote from the aftermath of the Winter Classic from Mark Lazerus of The Athletic encompasses the team’s culture: “It’s fun to skate with family. It’s fun to play hockey hockey outside. It’s fun to be in a Winter Classic. But it’s not terribly fun to be a Blackhawk – or a Blackhawks fan, for that matter – these days.” (from ‘Outdoors, indoors, it’s all the same: Blackhawks let down themselves and their fans again’ – The Athletic – 12/31/2024)

I realized I rarely hear the players mention they’re enjoying themselves, and understandably so. Nothing is going their way.

Naturally, winning would make that a reality. But when you are in the midst of a rebuild where wins are fickle, how do you make the most of it?

Blackhawks Need To Go Back To Their Roots

When I spoke with NHL prospects Jack Harvey (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) during their draft years, I asked them what they loved about hockey. They both made similar remarks about the love of competing. Hockey players are natural competitors. If you asked more players about what they love about the game, surely they would share Hage and Harvey’s views, which is why they take losing personally.

Yet, that philosophy is natural to them, and maybe “going back to basics” involves just that.

Head coach Anders Sorensen discussed the need to establish a culture, identity, and good habits. All of that is important, but the same points have weighed on the team for years. Maybe a solution isn’t just rooted in all the details but just going back to why they love the game in the first place.

For example, the San Jose Sharks. They are the second-worst team in the NHL, but they are enjoying themselves. Look no further than the team holiday video they made together last month. Or, look at the Columbus Blue Jackets. They currently find themselves in the second Wild Card spot in a very tight race in the Eastern Conference, and forward Kent Johnson praised the fun and belief they have as a group.

The Blackhawks’ compete level has been sketchy all season and a consistent sore spot. Foligno mentioned the team was “a little off” and wasn’t on the same page as often as needed, but also noted their pride and effort in figuring it out.

Those woes could be remedied by the end of the season. They had a great 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 8, and as Frank Nazar said afterward, “Good team effort, and yeah, just a better feeling in the locker room.”

That might have to be Chicago’s identity. We keep hearing about “hope” and “patience” from the organization, but if they aren’t enjoying themselves, then nothing will come of it. Having young talent infused in the lineup lately, with Nazar, Colton Dach, and, of course, Connor Bedard, also helps by bringing new energy.

The NHL is a business that can’t rely on good vibes. It is results-based. But in another lost season, playing for the fun of it can be a motivating factor. Players always use the term “keep it simple” as a winning formula. Nothing is more simple than returning to their roots of competing. The Blackhawks showed that when that happens, it pays off.

Even Foligno said, “It just takes a little bit more from every guy. If we do that as a group, come together, it’s amazing how easy the game starts to feel.” Defenseman Connor Murphy said coach Sorensen also told them that “effort and fun go hand in hand.” It’s something that resonates with them.

Sometimes the formula isn’t just the X’s and O’s, or even the talent, but more so just coming together and having fun. The same mindset got them to the NHL in the first place. After that, the rest will follow.

They might even get a few more wins; no one wants that more than the guys in the room.