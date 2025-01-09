Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Islanders – 1/9/25

The New York Islanders take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (15-18-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-9-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN2, MSGSN, SN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Grant Hutton
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders recalled Grant Hutton, a forward, from Bridgeport of the American League on Tuesday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofosson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Forwards Barbashev and Roy remain out, but Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said “they’re not that far away” from returning; each will miss his 10th straight game.
