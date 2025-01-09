Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Islanders – 1/9/25

The New York Islanders take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN2, MSGSN, SN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Brock Nelson — Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Pierre Engvall

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Grant Hutton

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Isaiah George (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders recalled Grant Hutton, a forward, from Bridgeport of the American League on Tuesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofosson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Forwards Barbashev and Roy remain out, but Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said “they’re not that far away” from returning; each will miss his 10th straight game.

