What We’ve Learned About the Colorado Avalanche Past the Halfway Point

After 43 regular-season games, the Colorado Avalanche are just past the halfway mark of the season. They are tied for third in the Central Division with 53 points, a 26-16-1 record and a plus-12 goal differential. Considering all the injuries they’ve suffered and the numerous goaltending changes, the team is in a good spot.

Just five points separate the Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets, who currently hold the top spot in the division with 58 points. This team has shown that when fully healthy and with the elite goaltending they are getting from their new acquisitions, they are a contender. However, there are some glaring issues that need to be dealt with if they want another deep playoff run. Here’s what we know about the Avalanche at the season’s halfway point.

MacKinnon, Rantanen, Makar: Three-Headed Hyrda of Offense

The Avalanche’s three leading scorers are Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar. Despite all the injuries, from top-line forwards to bottom-six players, Colorado has remained competitive thanks to these three. MacKinnon, with 15 goals and 53 assists for 68 points, leads the league in assists, points, points per game played, and even-strength points. He is on pace for 130 points, 10 points fewer than the career high he set last last season when he won his first Hart Memorial Trophy. He is also on pace to win his first Art Ross Trophy and has surpassed franchise legends along the way.

Head coach Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Rantanen continues to show his value to the team. With 25 goals and 60 points, he is third in the NHL in points, third in goals, third in points per game played and tied for fourth in power-play goals. Once pace for 48 goals and 115 points in a contract year, Rantanen’s name has been all over the media. From mock trades to mock contract values, losing a 50-goal scorer would be a devastating blow to the team’s offense.

Makar, who has 13 goals and 36 assists for 49 points, is 10th in the league in points, first in points by a defenseman, first in goals, second in assists, sixth in power-play points, and third in average ice time. He is currently on pace for 25 goals, 70 assists and 95 points, all career highs, and he could reach many milestones this season, including 100-career goals, 300-career assists, and 400-career points.

Avalanche Injuries Still a Problem

Whenever it seems the Avalanche might get a player back, one or two others get hurt. Valeri Nichushkin has been excellent since his return from suspension, with 11 goals and 17 points in 21 games, but he was hurt against the Winnipeg Jets on New Year’s Eve. He is considered day-to-day and has been ruled out for their road trip.

Scott Wedgewood was injured during a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 2. The injury has been confirmed as a lower-ankle injury, and he could be week-to-week. In six starts, Wedgewood is 4-2-0 with a .917 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA). The team was forced to call up American Hockey League goaltender Trent Miner from the Colorado Eagles, who had his first-career start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 2.

According to NHL Injury Viz, only the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues have a higher cap hit of injured players than the Avalanche. While Colorado has recently welcomed back several players, the total number of man-games lost highlights the significant challenges the team faced through the first half.

Goaltending: Started From the Bottom Now We Here!

Goaltending was another major concern heading into the season. After a tremendous playoff performance from Alexandar Georgiev and a decent first-season showing from rookie Justus Annunen, their start to 2024-25 was a disaster. Both had an SV% under .900 and a GAA over 3.00. Change needed to happen to keep the team competitive.

The first trade to shake up the goaltending was the acquisition of Wedgewood for Annunen, marking a step in the right direction. Some believed that if Georgiev could find a good rhythm in his game, Wedgewood could become a valuable veteran backup. However, as Wedgewood quickly assumed the starting goaltender role due to Georgiev’s ongoing struggles, it became clear further changes were urgently needed.

MacKenzie Blackwood arrived from the San Jose Sharks via trade on Dec. 9, and he has been excellent, with an 8-1-1 record, a 1.61 GAA and a .940 SV% to rank sixth in the league. Among goaltenders who have played 29 games or more, his 15.6 goals saved above expected ranks second, and he is second in wins above replacement at 2.59. He also received a massive contract extension that reflects Colorado’s confidence in his ability to take the team far.

Avalanche Special Teams Not Living Up to Expectations

With three players in the top 10 in scoring and one defenseman, the Avalanche power play should be in the top 10 with a solid penalty kill. Well, the season started well, but special teams have since become a significant concern.

Here’s a look:

Month Power Play Percentage Penalty Kill Percentage October: 11 Games Played 35.1% (Ranked: 3rd) 73.3% (Ranked: 26th) November: 14 Games Played 20.5% (Ranked: 19th) 70.6% (Ranked: 31st) December: 13 Games Played 14.7% (Ranked 26th) 88.2% (Ranked: 7th) Season Stats: 43 Total Games Played 22.5% (Ranked: 15th) 77.8% (Ranked: 22nd)

Granted, key players Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, and Artturi Lehkonen missed time due to injuries, which affected the power play. However, the team’s three most important players have not missed time and are on the top unit. At this pace, this could be the first season since 2019-2020 (19.1%) the team finishes outside of the top 10 in power play percentage. The last time the Avalanche finished the season with a power-play percentage outside of the top 10 was the 2019-20 season.

Colorado’s first half of the season was rocky, especially for a team that wants to win another Stanley Cup. Many issues were addressed, like goaltending, and the team has been spectacular ever since, but there is more work to do. January and February will be challenging as they face many division rivals ahead of the trade deadline in March. What can the Avalanche accomplish in the second half of the 2024-25 season?