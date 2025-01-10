Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Capitals – 1/10/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (19-18-3) at CAPITALS (27-10-4)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)
Status report:
The Canadiens held an optional morning skate Friday.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Frank is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Ivan Miroshnichenko, a forward, was loaned to Hershey. … Milano again participated in drills during the morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the forward has not played since Nov. 6.
