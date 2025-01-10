Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Capitals – 1/10/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (19-18-3) at CAPITALS (27-10-4)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Michael Pezzetta

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)

Status report:

The Canadiens held an optional morning skate Friday.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank — Lars Eller — Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Frank is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Ivan Miroshnichenko, a forward, was loaned to Hershey. … Milano again participated in drills during the morning skate in a non-contact jersey; the forward has not played since Nov. 6.

