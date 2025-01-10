Ivan Provorov: The Trade the Oilers Need

If the Edmonton Oilers hope to claim the Stanley Cup this season, it’s no secret that they’ll need to improve their blue line.

The Oilers are particularly weak on the right side, as aside from Evan Bouchard, the team has tasked Troy Stecher and Ty Emberson with picking up the slack. Counted upon to play significant minutes in a variety of situations, Stecher has been steady and Emberson has performed well throughout the 2024-25 season to date, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for improvement. Unfortunately for Edmonton, notable improvement likely won’t come from within the organization. Josh Brown, Alec Regula, and Connor Carrick would likely be the defenders recalled to take the place of Stecher or Emberson on the right side were the injury bug to bite, but none of which would serve as a significant upgrade on the blue line.

With clear need for an upgrade on defense and the playoffs around the corner, Edmonton shouldn’t wait to bolster their blue line. Since improvements aren’t likely to come from within, the Oilers should head to market in search of a high-calibre defender who plays the right side. Fortunately for Edmonton, there’s a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) on a team in the Eastern Conference who could be a perfect fit.

Prying Provorov From Columbus

Ivan Provorov is in his second season with the Blue Jackets and the final campaign of the six-year contract he signed as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. This season, his cap hit is a mere $4.7 million, making him an affordable option for the Oilers despite their ongoing financial woes. Logging upwards of 23 minutes of ice time per game — the second-highest average on Columbus’ roster — the native of Yaroslavl, Russia, is a minute-munching defender who not only plays the right side but can be counted on to contribute in a variety of situations. A regular on the Blue Jackets’ penalty kill, he’s taken on an increased role due to Erik Gudbranson’s absence and had logged the most minutes played while shorthanded through the first half of his team’s season. Moreover, he’s no stranger to the man advantage, and has firmly cemented his role on Columbus’ second power play unit behind Zach Werenski.

Provorov has been excellent for the Blue Jackets and would dramatically improve the Oilers’ odds of claiming the Stanley Cup. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now in his late 20s, Provorov has only played in 22 playoff games throughout his nine-year NHL career. There’s no question he’s itching for another shot at the Stanley Cup, and a move to Edmonton could very well prove to be his quickest route to team success. If the Oilers pursue and are able to land Provorov in trade, the move would immediately bolster their blue line ahead of the playoffs in more ways than one. Adding him to the team’s penalty kill would allow Edmonton to distribute shorthanded playing time amongst their defenders more evenly, while also reducing the risk of injury to their core of blueliners ahead of the playoffs. Further, the Oilers could slot him into their second power-play unit in place of Mattias Ekholm or Darnell Nurse, as the two had combined for just five power-play points in more than 73 minutes of time on the man advantage at the halfway point of the season.

Paying the Price for Provorov

While the Oilers would have to pay a hefty price to acquire Provorov, the cost likely wouldn’t be as large as many think. Given his status as a pending UFA, he would come to Edmonton as a rental with no guaranteed future with the team beyond the coming playoffs. In terms of a return, the Blue Jackets would surely be searching for some combination of a roster player, notable prospect, or high-round draft pick in exchange for Provorov’s services. Beau Akey could be Columbus’s target if they’d like to add a young defender to their cupboard of prospects, and Akey plus perhaps a mid-round draft pick would be enough value for the Blue Jackets to agree to a deal.

While a deal with Columbus is anything but certain, there’s no that adding a defender of Provorov’s skill and ability would do wonders in propelling the Oilers to another lengthy playoff run. Boasting an incredible amount of experience and versatility, Edmonton could be one trade away from hoisting the Stanley Cup.