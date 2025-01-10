Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Hurricanes – 1/10/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (18-12-10) at HURRICANES (25-15-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Kiefer Sherwood — Teddy Blueger — Danton Heinen
Nils Hoglander — Max Sasson — Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks could dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith — Sean Walker
Dustin Tokarski
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Tokarski could start after Kochetkov made 30 saves Thursday.
