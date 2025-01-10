Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Hurricanes – 1/10/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (18-12-10) at HURRICANES (25-15-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Kiefer Sherwood — Teddy Blueger — Danton Heinen

Nils Hoglander — Max Sasson — Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort — Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Elias Pettersson (undisclosed), Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks could dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

More from THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith — Sean Walker

Dustin Tokarski

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Tokarski could start after Kochetkov made 30 saves Thursday.

More from THW: