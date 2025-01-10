Brock Boeser is Islanders’ Most Likely Target on the Canucks

There is a lot of talk going around about JT Miller and Elias Pettersson, and the Vancouver Canucks are expected to trade one of them as their rift continues to hurt the team. You can find articles about the two being traded here, here, here, and here. Any team would want either Miller or Pettersson in their lineup for their different but elite skills.

The New York Islanders are well out of playoff position with a 16-18-7 record, the worst in the Metropolitan Division. So, it doesn’t make much sense for them to acquire Miller or Pettersson, and they probably won’t. However, they might consider targeting Brock Boeser, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Boeser’s pending status has been overshadowed by the Miller-Pettersson saga, but Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello should target him before the deadline as he checks a lot of boxes.

Lamoriello’s Urge to Add Scoring

We don’t know a lot about Lamoriello, but we do that he likes to add scorers to the lineup. He’s always done it as a GM, and in his mind, there can never be enough offensive production. It’s why he acquired Kyle Palmieri at the 2021 trade deadline and Bo Horvat during the 2023 All-Star break. Lamoriello signs free agents, but one of the few times he did, it was to bring in Anthony Duclair, who was signed this offseason to add a scoring presence.

Boeser can score. He has 14 goals in 33 games this season and scored 40 in 2023-24. He’s scored 193 goals in his nine NHL seasons, and at the very least, he can find the back of the net 25 times per season.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s why the Islanders would love to add him to the lineup. Their offense is averaging 2.65 goals per game, and only four players have 10 goals or more. Scoring is nonexistent, and Boeser would add a lot to the top six, making him a great fit for the team.

Boeser Rounds Out Islanders’ Top Six

Boeser plays the wing and makes his biggest impact with his shot. When he plays alongside a center who provides him open looks or plays on the same line as a dynamic playmaker, he’s tough to stop. He’s the type of player who can succeed Kyle Palmieri, another winger heading to free agency this offseason (albeit at 33 years old).

If the Islanders re-sign Maxim Tsyplakov, they will have a playmaker on one wing, and Boeser can play on the opposite wing. Better yet, Boeser could play on the top line and take advantage of Mathew Barzal’s playmaking skills. He would fit in almost any team’s top six, but the Islanders, in particular, would love to add his shot to the lineup.

Boeser is also a younger skater to build around. He’ll be 28 when his contract expires, and his style of play ages well (case in point, Palmieri has continued to score into his 30s). If the Islanders acquire him, an extension would likely follow, as it did with Horvat, who was acquired and extended. The average annual value (AAV) will be high, possibly in the $8 or $9 million range, but he would be a key part of the roster for years to come.

A Boeser Trade As Fallout From Miller-Pettersson

If the Canucks move on from one of their stars, they’ll have a big void to fill. The question is, how much would they change after a trade? The Canucks will have either Miller or Pettersson to build around, along with Thatcher Demko and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes, who will be up for an extension in a few seasons. If that’s their core, does Boeser fit in?

Ideally, they would keep him for a playoff run. However, if the Canucks continue to struggle and become sellers at the deadline, Boeser could be on the market. He’s formed a strong duo with Miller, so if one is moved, the other will likely be traded as well to help the team retool on the fly. Likewise, Boeser could be traded if the right star is on the table to help the team make a run at the Cup.

Boeser is a great player, but not great enough for the Canucks to make him a building block of their roster. If his asking price is high and the Hughes extension is looming, it’s possible the Canucks won’t be willing to sign him. It’s why a trade involving Boeser is more likely than not, especially if a retool is in the works.

What a Boeser Trade Might Look Like

There are a few things to consider here. Will the Islanders be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline? What about the Canucks? Vancouver is a borderline playoff team that could either talk themselves into a Cup run or a retool.

If the Islanders are sellers at the deadline, they will look to move Palmieri and Brock Nelson, who, like Boeser, is a great fit for a lot of teams. If the Canucks have a void at center, especially if they trade Pettersson, they might want to add Nelson and his scoring presence to their top six. In which case, they might move Boeser. But if they are looking to make a playoff run, they’ll prefer to keep him.

Another intriguing part of the deal could be a blueliner. Yes, the Canucks would want Noah Dobson, the Islanders’ best two-way defenseman, but they don’t need him with Hughes playing at a high level. Alexander Romanov, meanwhile, makes more sense. He’s a stay-at-home defenseman, and with Filip Hronek out of the lineup, the Canucks could use him on their top pair. Romanov would fit in well once Hronek returns and could be part of a one-for-one trade with Boeser.

A lot must unfold for the Canucks and the Islanders to make a trade. That said, if they make a move, the player to watch is Boeser. These teams have been trade partners in the past, and both front offices think alike (if a deal is on the table, they won’t wait until the trade deadline to make it happen). It’s why there’s a slight chance these two teams can make a deal once again.