NHL Rumors: Canucks, Capitals, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the Vancouver Canucks are exploring trade options for both J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, with three realistic options on the table. Meanwhile, Jakob Chychrun says he’s hoping to sign an extension with the Washington Capitals. Finally, Jeff Skinner has produced for the Edmonton Oilers since being made a healthy scratch. Despite trade rumors, one scribe says he’s not about to exit the Oilers without a fight.

3 Options on the Table for Canucks With Miller and Pettersson Trades

Elliotte Friedman dropped a huge piece of news Saturday night during his Headlines report when he confirmed trade rumors surrounding the Vancouver Canucks, specifically Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Noting there is truth to the speculation, Friedman says there are three realistic options on the table.

Canucks GM Patrick Allvin is calling around and listening to offers on both players. Friedman confirmed the Canucks will hear what teams have to say, and fans should prepare for a few possible outcomes: neither player is traded, one of the players is moved, or both Pettersson and Miller are dealt.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

While it is known the Canucks want to upgrade their blue line, the NHL insider explained that if either player is traded, getting a center in return is a priority. When asked if Mika Zibanejad was linked to the Canucks, Friedman didn’t think so, saying Zibanejad has a no-move clause. Friedman also shot down links between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canucks.

Friedman clarified that he could not find evidence that either one of Miller or Pettersson had asked to be traded.

Capitals Looking to Extend Jakoob Chychrun’s Contract

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News writes that defenseman Jakob Chychrun is having a blast with the Washington Capitals, and the team is looking to get the blueliner signed. She writes, “As time goes on, the clear priority for the Capitals is trying to sign Chychrun to a long-term deal. It seems like something that the Florida native would be interested in based on his passion on and off the ice, and even told Sportsnet he sees himself re-signing.”

Related: 2025 World Juniors Medal Round Preview- Finland Looks to Spoil USA’s Repeat Bid in Gold Medal Game

Chychrun is playing out the last season of a contract that pays him $4.6 million. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Seen as a player on a team-friendly deal, he’s moved around over the past couple of years and would likely prefer another multi-year contract where he can stay put.

Skinner Won’t Leave the Oilers Without Putting Up a Fight

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal pointed out that veteran forward Jeff Skinner has been much improved in limited minutes for the Oilers since being made a healthy scratch. Skinner potted a pretty goal on Saturday versus the Seattle Kraken and while trade rumors persist because there’s not an obvious fit in the top six, Skinner plans to make it hard to move him.

Leavins writes:

No, the Skinner experiment in Edmonton has not gone well. But I do not expect a proud vet without a single playoff game to surrender his spot in the lineup of this team without a firm push. Interesting to see him get a shift with McDavid and Draisaitl late in Saturday’s game. Let us see what develops… source – ‘Why, with so many Oilers having off-years, is Edmonton a Top-6 NHL team: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 01/05/2024

Skinner has a full no-move clause in his contract, so he’s got every right to use it to stay on a playoff team. When Leavins says “push,” it’s not clear if he means that the Oilers will push Skinner into accepting a trade or if Skinner will push his way back into the conversation as someone the Oilers want to keep.