Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Lafreniere, Dobson & More

Welcome to the first edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors of 2025! The Canucks remain in the spotlight, continuing to be the centre of attention in the NHL. General manager Patrik Allvin commented on Elias Pettersson, which sparked more talk about trading either the Swedish forward or J.T. Miller. Additionally, the organization has its sights set on trade targets in New York, such as Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers and Noah Dobson of the Islanders.

The buzz surrounding Pettersson and Miller’s relationship started to die down after the Swedish forward’s two-goal performance against the San Jose Sharks and the holiday break. However, Allvin made a few comments about his highest-paid forward, which brought up the issue between the two forwards, once again. When asked about his thoughts on Pettersson’s play, Allvin said the forward needs to mature.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I think, again, it comes back to expectations and preparation, how you prepare yourself. I don’t believe that he was aware of just how hard it was going to be. Just because you achieve one thing to get a long-term extension (the $92.8-million contract Pettersson signed in March). . . life just gets harder. You haven’t really accomplished anything. You’re not even halfway there (to winning a Stanley Cup). And then obviously the mental part comes in there, too, and suddenly you feel the pressure.”

Pettersson’s play has been inconsistent over the past year, highlighted by his struggles in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and a rocky start to the 2024-25 regular season. However, he put together a good stretch of games with Miller out of the lineup but struggled again when the American forward returned. When asked about potentially trading Pettersson, as his no-movement clause doesn’t start until next season, Allvin didn’t rule it out.

“We want to build a team that sets us up for long-term success. Building around the long-term deals with Miller and Petey, having Quinn and Demko locked up, Filip Hronek and Jake DeBrusk, I mean, those are big pieces. Petey has shown up to this point that he is an extremely talented, quality player that could and should be a No. 1 centre. I believe in him. I believe that he’s capable. (But) he needs to mature and understand that there are certain expectations and it does not get easier. And you need to face the music when things don’t go well. Is it (a trade) possible? I guess I would say anything is possible.”

Canucks Still Interested in Lafreniere and Schneider

One of the organizations the Canucks have had trade talks with is the Rangers, who are reportedly heavily interested in re-acquiring Miller. The two sides are talking about a lot of different pieces according to Rick Dhaliwal.

“The Rangers and the Canucks are talking about a lot of things. Not just Miller,” Dhaliwal said. “There’s pieces on both rosters both teams are interested in.”

Dhaliwal added the Canucks have held interest in both Lafreniere and Braden Schneider for years. Although Miller likely won’t ask for a trade out of Vancouver, Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos believes the forward is willing to waive his no-move clause for one team, the Rangers.

A trade involving Miller for a package including either Lafreniere or Schneider makes sense for both teams. Miller will turn 32 in March and fits the Rangers’ current core group. The organization wants to add the former Ranger for his leadership ability and offensive playmaking skills.

Despite sitting 27th in league standings and a 17-20-1 record, the Rangers remain in a win-now mindset. The organization is just five points out of the second wild-card spot, and adding Miller could provide the spark needed to propel the team in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Lafreniere and Schnieder are both 23, fitting into the Canucks current core and extending the group’s winning window.

Canucks Have Eyes on Dobson

The Canucks are interested in a top player from the other New York team, as the Islanders may be looking to improve their club and could be interested in either Miller or Pettersson. Similar to the Rangers, the Islanders are well out of a playoff spot, with a 14-18-7 record, but are only five points out of the second wild-card spot.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Hockey News said per industry sources, pending restricted free agent Dobson is high on the Canucks list if the organization decides to move the 24-year-old right-shot defenceman. Dobson would be an ideal acquisition for the Canucks, providing a strong complement to Quinn Hughes for years to come. The Canucks would have to give up a massive piece, such as Pettersson or Miller to get a deal done.