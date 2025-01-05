Rangers Defeat the Blackhawks 6-2 in 600th All-Time Matchup

Filip Chytil scored twice, and Adam Fox picked up two assists as the New York Rangers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 in the 600th all-time regular-season meeting between the Original Six franchises.

Game Recap

Tyler Bertuzzi opened the scoring with just over five minutes into the game to give the Blackhawks the lead. Connor Bedard assisted on the goal and joined Jonathan Toews, Eddie Olczyk and Denis Savard as the fourth Blackhawks teenager in the past 50 years with a point streak of seven or more games.

Jonny Brodzinski and Will Borgen scored later in the first to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission. Adam Fox assisted on the Brodzinski goal and tied Brad Park (283) for the fourth most by a Rangers defenseman.

The Rangers score their second in three minutes to take the lead! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/evbiHYUzSW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 5, 2025

Filip Chytil, Reilly Smith, and Vincent Trochek scored in the second period to extend the Rangers’ lead to 5-1.

Wyatt Kaiser picked up his first NHL goal late in the second period to cut the lead to 5-2.

Fox assisted on Chytil’s goal and recorded his 59th multi-point game since his debut in 2019-20, the fourth most among defensemen over that span. Mika Zibanejad picked up his 400th career assist on the Smith tally.

Chytil picked up his second goal of the game in the middle of the third period when he redirected a shot past Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

Louis Domingue made his season debut for the Blueshirts and recorded 25 saves.

The Rangers are now 12-2-0 when leading after one period and 11-1-0 when leading after the second period.