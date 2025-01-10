Bruins Must Call Up Poitras, Lysell, and Merkulov

The Boston Bruins have yet to win a game in the year 2025. You didn’t misread that, and it certainly wasn’t miswritten. It’s been a very tumultuous season for the Bruins, one that’s already resulted in the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery, who led the team to an all-time NHL-best win total and point total just a few seasons ago. At this point, it’s beyond confusing that the Bruins haven’t consistently provided opportunities to players like Matt Poitras, Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov, all of whom would provide a different look offensively than the team is currently displaying. For those watching, it’s clear that it’s sorely needed.

Some staggering observations from the Bruins’ season thus far include the fact they’ve scored just one goal or fewer in a hair under 30% of their 44 games. They have a minus-27 goal differential, which ranks last in the Eastern Conference, and their special teams have been abysmal. While it’s clear that players like Poitras, Lysell and Merkulov will need some work at the NHL level to reach their full potential, it’s becoming tiresome to see them excelling in the AHL and creating excuses for why they aren’t yet NHL-ready.

Matt Poitras deserves another look with the Boston Bruins, but he should also be joined by Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When the Bruins are at their best, they’re in constant contention for the Stanley Cup. Over halfway through the 2024-25 season, however, it’s clear that this Bruins team is not at their best. The typical adage used to describe the Bruins over the years has been that it’s difficult to toe the line between competing and developing. As it stands, the Bruins are in dire need of development because, without it, the window of competition may be slamming shut for the season.

Poitras, Lysell and Merkulov Deserve Extended Looks in NHL

Poitras has shown in the past that he is more than capable of playing NHL minutes. It’s actually staggering that he was sent down to Providence to begin with, and it’s even more jarring that he’s remained in the AHL despite this six-game skid. Though he has things to work on, there’s simply no reason why he can’t do so in the NHL.

In 21 games in Providence, Poitras has scored eight goals and 18 points. He’s done everything asked of him without complaint and represents a clear option for the Bruins to shake up their team. At this point, however, Poitras being called up isn’t enough.

If the Bruins are looking to truly shake up their team and determine if they are a contender this season–an important thing to learn just two months away from the Trade Deadline, they’ll also need to recall Lysell and Merkulov. Lysell has scored five goals and 18 points in 28 games while Merkulov has scored seven goals and 27 points in 30 games in Providence.

In an ideal world, the Bruins would’ve integrated all three of these players into the lineup at different times. Incorporating three young players into the lineup at the same time presents obvious risk. With that said, Lysell’s one-game audition and Merkulov’s infrequent opportunities in the lineup have not given them enough time to display their abilities or whether they’re actually NHL-ready.

Putting these players in a situation to succeed is just as important as giving them an opportunity in the first place. Giving them short looks with limited opportunities, in roles best suited to their skill sets has done both the Bruins and the players a disservice. With how bad things have been for the Bruins so far this season, especially as of late, giving these three players an extended opportunity feels like the next logical step.

If it doesn’t work out, then no harm, no foul, given the Bruins were heading in the wrong direction anyway. If even one of these players proves worth the look, however, the team will be in a better situation than they were prior.

It’s time to take the leap.