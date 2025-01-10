Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Knies & Woll

All good things must end – a truism that the Toronto Maple Leafs learned the hard way on Thursday night. The Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak was snapped as Jordan Staal had a hat trick to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 6-3 beatdown. It’s funny how one team playing so-so (the Hurricanes) can soar on any night while another that is playing lights out (the Maple Leafs) can crash down.

The Maple Leafs started hot, jumping to a quick 2-0 advantage with goals from Nicholas Robertson and William Nylander. Both players needed to score and did. Nylander broke an eight-game scoring drought, while Robertson had been a healthy scratch. Auston Matthews added a goal, but goaltender Joseph Woll had a rare off-night. He struggled in the crease, letting in six goals on 34 shots.

For a team like the Maple Leafs with lofty ambitions on the season, it might be better to be blown out of the building rather than lose a close one. This one will get the team thinking. How will they shrug this one off and get back on track? Their hot streak came to an abrupt end with a very cold game.

Item One: Auston Matthews Continues His Point Streak but Struggles Defensively

Matthews pushed his impressive point streak to eight games with a goal against Carolina. He now has 12 points (five goals and seven assists) in that stretch. But his offence couldn’t cover his rough defensive night. he finished with a horrifying minus-6 rating. He and his first-line mates struggled to handle the Hurricanes’ relentless forecheck. Matched against Staal, Matthews was on the ice for six goals.

What was going on must have been evident to his head coach, Craig Berube, who cut the star’s ice time to 15:32—his lowest of the season. Perhaps this was more to stop the bleeding than to deliver any teaching about accountability for defensive lapses. The first line had a poor night. The scoring streak is a bright spot, but Matthews needs to return to the drawing board to tighten up defensively to help the Maple Leafs turn things around. There’s a lesson here, and Matthews and crew will find it.

Item Two: Mitch Marner Registered Some Offense But Also Struggled on Defense

Mitch Marner picked up an assist in the loss. So he, too, added to his recent production of three assists in his last two games. However, his offence came on a night when he struggled defensively. He also finished with a minus-6 rating.

The Hurricanes’ aggressive checking line smothered him, limiting his impact and exposing his defensive problems. Known for his ability to shut down opponents, Marner must regroup. The team should also prepare for more of the same from teams who watched Thursday’s poor showing. Given how the season has gone, does anyone expect the first line not to bounce back with a sharper, more focused effort?

Item Three: Matthew Knies Game Was a Mixed Bag

Meanwhile, Matthew Knies, the first-line’s other winger, was on for one fewer goal than Matthews and Marner. He had a minus-5 rating in a night to forget. Or, perhaps, it was a night to remember as a touchstone for moving on and developing.

On the positive side, he showed up physically. However, Knies also struggled defensively. He couldn’t help his line contain Carolina’s offensive pressure. His failure to pick up Staal was one notable lapse that resulted in a goal. While Knies was effective at creating some chances, his defensive inconsistencies also contributed to the team’s struggles, including the overall minus-6 rating for his line. The young forward will learn from this to improve his defensive game as the team now focuses on their Saturday game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Item Four: Joseph Woll Registers a Rare Off Night Between the Pipes

Woll had an uncharacteristically poor game against Carolina, allowing four goals on just 14 shots during an early tough stretch. He finished with 28 saves on 33 shots. However, the young goalie, who had been stellar in his last five starts, struggled to make the key stops when his team needed them.

Woll made a few crucial saves but was beaten by a few softies. He allowed goals he usually stops. Berube, who probably saw the writing on the wall, left Woll in for the whole game. Watch for Woll and the first line to bounce back in the next game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ five-game win streak came to a crashing halt with the loss to the Hurricanes. But in some ways, maybe it’s better they got blown out than losing a close one they could’ve won. A game like this leaves no hiding spaces or excuses. It was simply a rough night.

You have to believe this stings for players like Matthews, Marner, Knies, and Woll. These players have an internal fire, and after five straight wins, a humbling loss like this can serve as fuel. They’re human, and off nights happen. There are lessons here. This could be the tipping point that pushes the team to tighten up and hit another level.

Even down two goals in the third, it still felt like the Maple Leafs could come back. Does that suggest fans think differently about this team? In the end, the Maple Leafs were eventually going to lose. Maybe it’s better they got steamrolled, forcing them to shake it off and come back stronger. That could be a lesson in itself.