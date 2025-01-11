Is It Time for Nicholas Robertson to Leave the Maple Leafs?

NHL Insider Chris Johnston recently shared his perspective on a Toronto Maple Leafs Nicholas Robertson potential trade during an episode of The Leaf Report podcast. Johnston noted that, while Robertson doesn’t carry a high salary-cap hit, a trade involving him could still be feasible, stating, “It wouldn’t surprise me to see Nick Robertson trade still.”

This prediction comes after Robertson’s earlier trade request and subsequent decision to sign a one-year deal worth less than $900,000. The situation currently leaves the door open for future moves. Could it be that one of those moves is coming?

Nicholas Robertson’s Frustrations Behind the Trade Request

We have to look to 2024 for the backstory to Robertson’s trade request. It rested in his frustrations from his own perceived underutilization. Staying healthy for an entire season was a significant achievement for the injury-prone young forward, yet it wasn’t enough to secure consistent trust from then-head coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe curtailed Robertson’s ice time due to defensive inconsistencies, leaving him feeling undervalued.

The Maple Leafs’ repeated use of his waiver exemption added to his discontent. Despite being one of the standout performers in recent preseasons, Robertson was frequently demoted to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies to provide the Maple Leafs with roster flexibility. While the moves made sense from a management perspective, they told Robertson that his contributions weren’t deemed essential enough to secure a permanent NHL role. This series of decisions eroded his confidence in the organization.

Robertson’s lack of arbitration rights further complicated matters. He felt increasingly stuck with no leverage to negotiate a more substantial deal or secure a more defined role. From his perspective, the Maple Leafs had ample opportunities to invest in his future but repeatedly failed, leaving him wanting a fresh start.

Robertson Was Given a Chance But Didn’t Make the Most of It

The Maple Leafs gave Robertson the chance he was promised under a new regime run by new head coach Craig Berube. However, his lack of production has left everyone in a tough spot. Had he been more productive, we wouldn’t be where we are. Although his partnership with Max Domi and Bobby McMann on the team’s third line has shown flashes of brilliance, including games where they’ve been Toronto’s best unit, Robertson hasn’t capitalized on the chances he’s been provided.

Although he scored last night against the Carolina Hurricanes, he’s been a healthy scratch far too often for his liking. As a result, his future with the team appears uncertain. The organization now faces a dilemma: should they continue to develop Robertson in hopes he will find his scoring touch or explore trade options to recoup some value?

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Given his age, potential, and affordable contract, there’s likely a market for him—teams needing young, offensively-skilled forwards may be willing to take a chance. A trade could benefit both sides: Robertson gets a fresh start, and Toronto could address its other roster needs. However, if Robertson flourishes elsewhere, the Maple Leafs will face the familiar sting of watching a former prospect thrive with another team.

What Robertson Could Bring to Another Team

Robertson’s offseason trade request wasn’t without merit when considering his potential for other teams. The Maple Leafs’ depth meant that Robertson was buried behind seven or eight players vying for minutes on the top two lines. Moving to a team lower in the standings could allow Robertson to showcase his offensive skills in a more prominent role. Playing with elite talent, who knows? He could quickly establish himself as a key contributor.

All that hasn’t changed for Robertson as the 2024–2025 season progresses. Robertson might represent a compelling option for teams needing young, cost-controlled offensive talent. His natural scoring ability and speed could make him a tantalizing prospect for organizations looking to rebuild or add depth to their forward lines. Teams near the bottom of the standings might see Robertson as an immediate fit in their top six, providing him the opportunity he’s been seeking. Is it time for him to move on for both the Maple Leafs and Robertson himself?

The Bottom Line: Will Robertson Be Moved?

As the season unfolds, Robertson hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard like he did last season. Still, I’d argue with anyone questioning his work ethic and commitment. To my eyes, they remain in place. He’s consistently in the thick of the action and isn’t playing poorly on defense. If other teams are watching, they might see the potential in Robertson.

He could quickly bounce back and become a hot target in trade talks with the right opportunities. His journey is far from over, and the next steps in his career will be crucial for his development and future success. Maybe it’s time Robertson leaves.